Daddy Freeze commends Bishop Oyedepo over his Plan B

Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy Freeze, has praised the founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo over his stand not to leave the country even if a crisis breaks out. .

Oyedepo had in a sermon in his church in Ota, Ogun State on Sunday told his congregation that he will not flee Nigeria even if a crisis breaks out.

Oyedepo’s views ran contrary to the belief of another popular man of God, Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock, who had told his members to have a plan B regarding their stay in Nigeria.

Reacting to Oyedepo’s comment, Daddy Freeze in video he shared on his social media handles, said Oyedepo should be commended because such statements reinforces the faith in the country.

He noted that what the country needs now are leaders who are ready to stay even if a crisis breaks out.