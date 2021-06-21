NEWS
Customs to impound unverified private jets
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Monday said it will impound private jets whose documents are not verified before July 6, 2021.
Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, disclosed this during a media briefing to update the public on the ongoing audit of privately-owned aircraft operating in the country.
The service had in May announced plans to carry out a holistic audit of the private jets imported into the country to ensure that all appropriate revenues of the government were not evaded as well as ensure that operating rules were not breached.
Attah said:”Within two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private aircraft have responded to the invitation, necessitating this update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft.
“We learnt some are coming today or tomorrow for verification. We also know that some brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate, which has expired and not renewed. These are infractions.”
He said that at the end of the verification exercise, “some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window”.
He said those in default risked detention of their aircraft as nobody is above the law.
He however, stated that the customs management believed that owners of private aircraft were highly placed individuals who would be willing to comply with extant laws governing the importation of the aircraft they own, including payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.
“As an agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private aircraft owner immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday 6th July, 2021.
“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircrafts owners or their representatives are to report to room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service headquarters, Abuja, from 10am to 5pm. Between Monday 7th June to Tuesday 6th July, 2021”, Attah said.
England stars all test negative for Covid-19 after contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour
Gareth Southgate’s England squad have all returned negative tests after Billy Gilmour’s Covid shock.
Scotland midfielder Gilmour tested positive for the virus after his team’s goalless draw with England at Wembley on Friday night.
There have been pictures showing Gilmour embracing his Chelsea team mate Mason Mount after the game while he also hugged Ben Chilwell.
That set alarm bells ringing within the England camp because Gilmour will now have to self isolate for ten days to follow strict UEFA protocols laid down for the tournament.
But England boss Southgate’s squad plus the entire coaching and support staff all returned negative PCR tests which were carried out on Sunday, around 48 hours after the game.
Scotland are also hopeful that no other of their players will be deemed as a “close contact” of Gilmour which generally means coming into contact for at least 15 minutes.
Clearly, the shock of the Gilmour news was a bombshell for England but they have stuck to the guidelines of pre-match and post-match testing as the players are currently undergoing regular tests since being in camp.
They are based at Tottenham’s training ground before the Cezch Republic game and were able to train as normal on Monday morning.
The Football Association have confirmed that they will “remain in contact with Public Health England” as they prepare for the Czech game.
Public Health England could shut down a training ground if there are any fears of an outbreak and sometimes it can take up to five days for a positive test to appear.
But the Premier League were confident that no player actually contracted the virus while on the pitch since Project Restart was launched 12 months ago.
That means the chances of Mount or Chilwell catching it from Gilmour are very remote even if players have noticeably been more relaxed about goal celebrations and shaking hands or swapping shirts.
Scotland were not fast tracked for vaccinations before the tournament and Government officials left football to decide whether they should go down that route but the fear was that it was a bad precedent and set a poor example.
The FA have been quick to stress there has been no panic in the camp and it is worth noting that Scotland decided to stay in England rather than be based North of the Border because the restrictions are less strict.
In fact, had Gilmour tested positive while in Scotland, local rules would have required the entire squad to isolate which is also why they and Croatia moved their original plans to base themselves in England.
England boss Southgate is due to give a press conference this evening but the FA’s plans for the Czech game go ahead as normal.
JAMB releases new schedule for candidates of delisted centres
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who were scheduled to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in delisted centres to print new examination notification slips.
In a terse statement, Fabian Benjamin, the head, Protocol and Public Affairs, asked the candidates to start printing their notifications from Sunday, 20th, 2021, for their new schedule date and time.
“This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board, while over 40 others were put on the watchlist,” the statement read.
On Saturday, JAMB had delisted 24 centres over failure to conduct the 2021 examination.
The 2021 UMTE was being conducted in 777 designated centres across the country before the delisting of 24 centres.
Over 1.3 million candidates registered to take part in the examination.
Niger Gov returns from overseas trip, meets parents of abducted students
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has finally met with the parents of the 136 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School, Tegina, who were abducted last month.
The governor had travelled abroad hours after their abduction, while his deputy coordinated the rescue operation.
Upon his return to the country, Bello launched a special vigilante to deal with gangs causing crisis within the state capital and proceeded to Tegina to see the parents of the abducted children.
Bello met with the parents of the victims and other stakeholders at the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alh.Ahmed Garba Gunna.
He commiserated with them and assured them of government’s resolve to rescue the children.
