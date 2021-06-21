Customs to impound unverified private jets

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Monday said it will impound private jets whose documents are not verified before July 6, 2021.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, disclosed this during a media briefing to update the public on the ongoing audit of privately-owned aircraft operating in the country.

The service had in May announced plans to carry out a holistic audit of the private jets imported into the country to ensure that all appropriate revenues of the government were not evaded as well as ensure that operating rules were not breached.



Attah said:”Within two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private aircraft have responded to the invitation, necessitating this update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft.

“We learnt some are coming today or tomorrow for verification. We also know that some brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate, which has expired and not renewed. These are infractions.”

He said that at the end of the verification exercise, “some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window”.

He said those in default risked detention of their aircraft as nobody is above the law.

He however, stated that the customs management believed that owners of private aircraft were highly placed individuals who would be willing to comply with extant laws governing the importation of the aircraft they own, including payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.

“As an agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private aircraft owner immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday 6th July, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircrafts owners or their representatives are to report to room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service headquarters, Abuja, from 10am to 5pm. Between Monday 7th June to Tuesday 6th July, 2021”, Attah said.