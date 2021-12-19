breaking
Customs intercept container loaded with guns in Lagos
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Command has disclosed that it had intercepted a container loaded with guns at Tin Can Island, in Lagos.
According to the service, the owner of the container allegedly declared its content as plasma televisions, but checks by officers revealed that guns were concealed in the facility.
The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the interception in a statement on Saturday.
According to Ejesieme, the container was intercepted on Friday in one of the port’s terminals during routine examination.
He said the container was discovered during a routine examination at terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the TICT.
He said when the arms were discovered, the container was evacuated to the enforcement unit where necessary procedures will be taken to further ascertain the quantity of the consignment.
“The officers intercepted a container loaded with weapons, but as we speak, what we have done as a command is that we have written to the terminal to evacuate the container immediately to enforcement unit for 100 per cent examination so that we can actually ascertain the quantity and other relevant information,” he said.
“So, as we speak, we expect the terminal to evacuate the container to the enforcement unit where we intend to strip it, and the quantity, names of people involved and other further information would be available.”
Ejesieme said in line with service protocol, the command will inform the customs high command in Abuja after the container had been thoroughly examined, adding that it will also ensure that all the persons involved in the shipment are prosecuted.
“This is why we have not issued an official statement regarding the seizure. As we speak, we do not have full details of who is behind the import, country of import and the model of guns,” he said.
“All these will be made known at the end of investigations. Most times, the suspect you see is those freight forwarders and agents coming for examination, but we are more interested in getting to the importer and everyone involved in that criminal importation to nip it in the bud.”
breaking
Nigeria is collapsing, Ortom tells Buhari in birthday message
Benue State Governor, Ortom has again drew Buhari’s attention to the fact Nigeria is collapsing due to the activities of terrorists.
Ortom said the president is a grandfather who should understand that people are dying daily unnecessarily in the hands of terrorists.
In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, yesterday, to congratulate Buhari on his 79th birthday, the governor was quoted as saying that the insecurity affecting citizens was not what the president promised when he assumed office in 2015.
According to the statement, the governor, who said he loves Buhari, urged him to take urgent action to secure the country before he leaves office.
Ortom pleaded with the president to use his 79th birthday, not as a member of a political party or any religious bias, but as a grandfather and a nationalist, to address the obvious imbalances in the nation now before he hands over power in 2023.
“I join your family, friends, political associates, and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 79th birthday,” he said.
“To some, the president is a father, to others, grandfather while yet to others, he is a great grandfather who should understand that Nigeria at the moment is collapsing due to the activities of terrorists who have continued to destroy the very foundation of the unity of this country.”
The governor said the security architecture in the country has collapsed and the citizens now live in perpetual fear as strangers in their own country is not acceptable.
“Daily, people are slaughtered like animals either on their farms, at home, or roasted to death while travelling from one destination to another with video clips showing the faces of the killers. Yet, no one has been arrested.
“The roads have become booby traps where the citizenry are scared to travel on, for the fear that they may be kidnapped for ransom or in some cases killed outrightly. It is an open secret that no one is safe in this country any longer.”
The governor said the security architecture in the country has collapsed and the citizens now live in fear.
“The president should not listen to sycophants who may not be telling him the truth that all is well,” he said.
“All is not well with Nigeria right now, Mr. President. You must therefore take urgent steps now to pull the nation back from the precipice before it is too late.”
The governor urged every citizen not to sit on the fence but join hands with governments at all levels as patriots to assist in redeeming the nation from the hands of bloodthirsty terrorists so that Nigeria can gradually move into political stability and economic prosperity for all.
breaking
Electoral bill: Buhari to make decision known to NASS soon – Presidency
The Presidency on Saturday said PresidentMuhammadu Buhari would make his decision on the Electoral Act amendment bill known soon.
This is as the 30-day period within which the President is expected to assent or withhold his approval to the bill ends today. The bill was transmitted to the President on November 19, 2021 after both chambers passed it.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in an interview noted that the President had been fully briefed on the bill and would make his decision known to the National Assembly soon.
Shehu said, “Mr President is fully briefed on the bill, especially on the contentious issues therein and would shortly make his decision known to the National Assembly as to whether to sign the bill or withhold his assent.”
There has been widespread public debate over the inclusion of mandatory direct primaries for political parties to elect their candidates for elections, a clause that has become the most contentious part of the bill.
Prior to the amendment, political parties had the liberty to decide on the mode of primary for candidates for elections to emerge.
The National Assembly had insisted on the mandatory direct primary, while expressing optimism that the President would assent to the bill. They argued that the clause would guarantee free, fair and credible elections as well as enable card-carrying members of political parties to have a say on the emergence of their parties’ candidates.
Several civil society organisations, analysts and individuals have also expressed support for the direct primary, saying it would take power back to the people and strip governors and influential party members of the power to solely decide the fate of aspirants through the delegate (indirect primary) system.
The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of over 70 CSOs, on Friday in a statement urged the President to assent to the bill, and that if he withheld assent, the National Assembly should veto the bill.
Reports indicated that governors were opposed to the direct primary as it tends to deprive them of the opportunity to produce their successors and clinch senatorial tickets should they decide to retire to the National Assembly as has become a growing trend.
The governors’ opposition was said to have necessitated the expanded Tripartite Consultative Committee meeting set up by the President between the executive, led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the legislature, led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and the APC executive, including some governors. The meeting however failed to reach a compromise as the legislators stuck to their guns.
The President had a few weeks ago written to the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to seek their advice on the bill.
Reports indicated that INEC advised the President to sign the bill. The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Jega, had appeared before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations, where he reportedly told the lawmakers that the parties would bear more burden, especially financially if the bill became law.
On his part, the AGF told the President that restriction of parties to direct primary would cause confusion.
As of Saturday afternoon, it was learnt that Buhari had yet to sign the bill into law or communicate his decision to the National Assembly.
The National Assembly would have gone on Christmas and New Year break but for the delay in the passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill.
While both the Senate and the House of Representatives had threatened to veto the bill if the President failed to assent to the bill, the move may be delayed till January, as the National Assembly plans to go on recess after the passage of the Federal Government’s budget on Tuesday.
Sources in the Presidency stated that the bill had still not been assented to by the President and no communication had been sent to the National Assembly, even as Buhari had travelled to Turkey along with his wife and seven ministers. They are however expected back in the country on Sunday.
“The President has not even done anything on the bill not to talk of transmitting it back to the National Assembly,” one of the sources told one of our correspondents. “Even after the deadline, he can still sign it. However, I think he may likely write the National Assembly for them to do some further corrections (amendments).”
In the bill passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to Buhari on November 19, 2021, the lawmakers had restricted political parties to direct primaries in the selection of candidates a clause that has generated controversy even within the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Buhari, who received the bill on November 19, has until December 19 (today) to sign it or communicate to the National Assembly his feelings and comments about the bill.
But if after 30 days, the President refuses to sign the bill and the National Assembly is not in support of the President’s amendments, the Senate and the House of Representatives can recall the bill and pass it. If the bill is passed in the form it was sent to the President by two-thirds majority votes in both chambers, the bill automatically becomes a law even without the signature of the President.
breaking
FAAN suspends workers as car confronts landing plane on Lagos runway
Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended an airfield officer for dereliction of duty.
The officer was suspended after a major air mishap was averted on Wednesday .
It was gathered that a Max Air jet, which landed on runway 18L of the Lagos airport, almost rammed into a malfunctioning car that was being tested on the runway.
The van, which belongs to FAAN had developed a fault, and officials were forced to invite an auto technician from outside the airport to fix it.
Findings revealed that after fixing the vehicle, the auto technician decided to carry out a test drive on the runway.
But the FAAN officials who were meant to stay with him while he was fixing the car were said to be nowhere to be found.
It was learnt that the auto technician had called the FAAN officials who invited him to the airport but there was no response. He consequently decided to test-drive the vehicle and headed straight on runway 18L.
Multiple airport officials later confirmed that while the auto technician was test-driving the car on runway 18L, a Max Air plane arriving from Abuja with passengers on board suddenly landed and faced the moving car.
The pilot of the speeding plane was forced to rapidly halt the speeding aircraft’s roll-on process, as he struggled to avoid a collision with the car.
The pilot immediately put a radio call through to the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency’s air traffic control officials on duty at the control tower who also alerted Aviation Security and airfield officials of FAAN on duty.
The officials immediately rushed to the runway to arrest the auto technician.
A top official of FAAN, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to speak on the matter, confirmed the development.
The official identified the auto technician as Opeyemi Soyombo but blamed the agency officials for negligence.
The official said, “Mr Opeyemi Soyombo was apprehended on our airside because of an incursion into the runway. Unfortunately, he shouldn’t have, because all our drivers receive training in airside driving. So, it was negligence on the part of our colleagues to have left someone that has no business on the airside at all.
“The mechanic is not to blame. He doesn’t know the rules. He was just hired to go and repair a vehicle. As far as I’m concerned, the mechanic is not to blame. It is my colleagues that are to blame for leaving someone that has no business being on the airside on the airside. The MD has said they should all be given query for doing that. We are very grateful that we were able to avert what could have been an incident.”
The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the development.
In a statement, titled ‘Runway incident: FAAN suspends airfield staff, commence investigation,’ the agency said the affected staff members had been suspended.
It said, “Following an averted near-incident involving a Max Air aircraft from Abuja, which landed on Runway 18L, and a maintenance vehicle belonging to the Civil Department of the authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has suspended the airfield officer on duty at the time of the incident.
“The authority has also commenced full-scale investigation into the incident, with a view to preventing future re-occurrence of such incident.”
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Ex-Deputy Speaker, Nwuche dumps APC, returns to PDP
-
NEWS1 day ago
Subsidy: NLC fixes Jan 27, Feb 1 for nationwide protests
-
CELEBRITIES7 hours ago
Beyonce reports Osinbajo to Twitter for violating her copyright
-
LIFESTYLES10 hours ago
Things to know about the 4 types of love
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Nigeria didn’t mortgage national assets as collateral for Chinese loans – DMO
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Generators provide 48.6% of electricity in Nigeria –NBS
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Buhari rallies international support against terrorism
-
NEWS6 hours ago
COVID-19: Fears of surge over Christmas, New Year rush