Curfew: One injured as Oro worshippers clash with Muslims in Ogun

There was pandemonium in Idiroko area of Ipokia Local Government of Osun State as Oro worshippers clashed with Muslims in the border town.

The clash followed the alleged imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Idiroko and environs to celebrate the annual Oro festival.

It was gathered that the festival started on Saturday, with the imposition of daylight curfew.

However, the festival turned violent when the traditionalists clashed with Muslim faithful who were observing the evening prayer.

It was alleged that the Oro worshippers had attacked an Islamic cleric, Bola Wasiu, with a matchette on his head.

He was reportedly rushed to a hospital, as others, including women, were also attacked in the mosque.

The incident, which occurred around Temitope area of Ajegunle-Idiroko, affected Umar Bin Kathab, the same mosque that was attacked two years ago during the Oro festival.

The Imam of the mosque, Abdul Waliy Omo-Akin, explained that members of his congregation were attacked again this year by the Oro adherents.

Omo-Akin said the Oro worshipers violated a court order that nobody must impose daylight curfew anywhere in Ipokia Local Government.

He said, “One of our members, Bola Wasiu, was injured on the head by the Oro worshipers for coming out during the festival in the daylight.

“He left the mosque around 4:pm for his farm to feed the fish. He was waylaid and attacked.

“We were able to get hold of three of the attackers and handed them over to the police.

“We had held a meeting with the DPO last week Wednesday where he warned them against daylight ritual. They imposed the curfew since Saturday.

“The people, out of fear, did not go to their places of work. Markets and banks were shut, while schools were also closed.”

The leader of the Oro adherents could not be reached as of the time of of filing this report.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he could not confirm the incident.

Oyeyemi, however, promised to confirm the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Idiroko.

Also, the Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon. Wasiu Agbetokun, could not be reached at the moment.