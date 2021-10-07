breaking
CUPP wants Lawan, Gbajabiamila impeached over insecurity, others
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), yesterday, urged the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over pervasive insecurity and other knotty issues confronting Nigeria.
Its spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly failing to protect life and property.
He lamented that life has become so cheap in the land that leaders “do not even show empathy anymore.”
The group, therefore, appealed to opposition lawmakers to work “in alliance with patriotic members who are imprisoned in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seeking liberation to commence action and impeach the two presiding officers immediately.”
Speaking further, Ugochinyere claimed that Lawan and Gbajabiamila had reportedly failed to guide their colleagues in undertaking effective checks on the executive arm of government.
He alleged: “They do not have respect again, as several members of the Executive ignore them even when they are officially summoned.”
Ugochinyere hinted that the CUPP has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, seeking an order of mandamus to compel the National Assembly to “investigate several allegations of gross misconduct against Buhari.”
The coalition alleged of plan to derail the 2023 general elections “by forcing Nigerians to either accept that there would be no electronic transmission of results or the Electoral Act amendment process will not be completed in good time for the President to accent to it for use during the poll.”
According to him, “this is an insult on the sensibilities and sensitivities of the Nigerian people because this process of Electoral Act amendment commenced since 2016 and has not been completed five years after.”
He claimed that the APC National Assembly members “have agreed to drag this process and get up to their next year’s annual vacation by which time, it will be too late.”
The spokesman declared that Nigerians wanted electronic transmission of results, “and INEC is ready for it and has accepted it has capacity for it and the position is immutable.”
He stated that the citizens would resist any attempt to rob the electoral umpire of its constitutionally-guaranteed independence by way of “subjecting any of its activities to the political whims and caprices of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”
On the nation’s rising debt profile, Ugochinyere said opposition parties will soon declare a citizens’ national day of action in protest against continued borrowing.
Arguing more borrowings were unsustainable, CUPP regretted the huge sums going for debt serving.
The coalition insisted that Nigeria’s debts have increased by 366 per cent since 2015.
State of Emergency: We’ll resist FG’s plot to impose APC on Anambra – Ohanaeze
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has come hard on the Federal Government over its threat to impose a state of emergency on Anambra State.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had through the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami hinted that the insecurity in the State could lead to a state of emergency ahead of the next month governorship election.
Malami’s statement has been receiving knocks from several political parties, as well as other organizations.
This time, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it was shocked that the FG could even think of such a plan in the first place.
In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he described it as a ploy to impose an All Progressives Congress, APC, governor on Anambra State.
He said he had expected that President Muhammadu Buhari should have declared a state of emergency in Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Zamfara, or Yobe states before threatening to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.
“We are astounded that the APC-led Federal Government is writing the scripts for the hijack of the electoral process in Anambra Governorship elections.
“The threats to announce a State of Emergency in Anambra and replace Governor Willie Obiano with sole Administrator from the North is the gimmicks of Governor Hope Uzodinma-led National Electoral Committee on Anambra Guber elections to install an APC Governor by November 6th, 2021 Governorship election in Anambra,” the Ohanaeze scribe said.
He added that “Ndigbo earlier foresaw these moves to use the instrumentality of the Federal Government to install an APC Governor in Anambra.
“Our suspicion has been reinforced with the recent Presidential threats to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.
“It is a reaffirmation that the insecurity challenges in the South-East were sponsored and man-made.
“Even the operation Golden Dawn of the Army was a deliberate action; the threats from the Presidency are all politics, so Anambra people should resist this devilish plot of importing a sole administrator from the North to impose an APC Governor in Anambra.
“This is a wake-up call and a bitter lesson for the South-East Governors to rise and voice out the truth to President Muhammadu Buhari on his deficiencies and flaws in governance. A decorated slave fetching firewood for the roasting of another slave should be aware that his own life is not safe.
“If Governor Willie Obiano is removed under the guise of a State of emergency and replaced with a Northern Sole administrator, it will definitely spread to other states.”
He said it was strange that while the Federal Government was helping APC Governors in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Borno and Yobe States to fight insurgents and terrorists, it was threatening a state of emergency in Anambra.
He alleged that “there is pressure on Governor Obiano to either decamp to APC or be replaced by an APC Northern Sole Administrator under the guise of state of emergency but Ndigbo will resist this onslaught against Anambra people.”
Nigeria will borrow N6.258trn to fund 2022 proposed budget deficit
The federal government has hinted of its readiness to secure both local and foreign loans to finance the N6.258 trillion deficit in the proposed 2022 budget.
This is just as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2022 Appropriation Bill with an aggregate expenditure of N16.39 trillion.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed government’s plan to borrow to finance the deficit in the 2022 proposed budget, while speaking to journalists after yesterday’s meeting presided over by President Buhari, maintained that government would continue to borrow to fund infrastructure projects as it does not generate enough resources from its revenues.
Nigeria’s public debt has risen to N33 trillion.
According to Ahmed, Nigeria’s revenues could barely accommodate services even as she emphasised that despite concerns about the country’s mounting debt profile, its borrowings were still acceptable limits.
She said: “If we just depend on the revenues that we get, even though our revenues have increased, the operational expenditure of government, including salaries and other overheads, is barely covered or swallowed up by the revenue.
“So, we need to borrow to be able to build these projects that will ensure that we’re able to develop on a sustainable basis.
“Nigeria’s borrowing, has been of great concern and has elicited a lot of discussions.
“But if you look at the total size of the borrowing, it is still within healthy and sustainable limits. As at July 2021, the total borrowing is 23 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”
She further justified the plan for more borrowing, saying “government has been borrowing before this administration and continues to borrow and it is important that we borrow to provide developmental projects in the form of roads, rails, bridges, power and water for sustainable development in this country.
"So, we need to borrow to be able to build these projects that will ensure that we're able to develop on a sustainable basis.

“Nigeria’s borrowing has been of great concern and has elicited a lot of discussions, but if you look at the total size of the borrowing, it is still within healthy and sustainable limits.
“As at July 2021, the total borrowing was 23 per cent of GDP. When you compare our borrowing to other countries, we’re the lowest within the region, lowest compared to Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, the very lowest, and Angola.
“We do have a problem of revenue. Our revenues have been increasing. We just reported to Council that our revenues from non-oil has performed, as July, at the rate of 111 per cent, which means outperforming the prorated budget.
“But our expenditure, especially staff emoluments have been increasing at a very fast rate making it difficult to cope with funding of government.
“So, what we have to do is a combination of cutting down our cost, as well as increasing revenue to be able to cope with all that is required for government to do, including salaries, pensions debt service, as well as capital expenditure.”
According to her, FEC noted the changes in the 2022-2024 fiscal projections based on implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and other necessary expenditures that should be accommodated in the 2022 Budget.
She also disclosed the key assumptions and targets underlying the budget provisions including Oil price – $57 per barrel; Oil production – 1.88 mbpd; Exchange rate – N410.15/US$; Oil Revenue – N3.15 trillion and Non-Oil Revenue – N2.13 trillion.
Others, she said, are Federal Government’s Independent Revenue of N1.82 trillion; Total Projected Federal Government Revenue of N10.13 trillion; Debt Service of N3.61 trillion; Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion (including N462.53 billion capital component) and
Personnel costs and Pensions of N4.69 trillion; (inclusive of N617.72 billion for the 63 GOEs).
The rest are Overhead costs of N792.39 billion (inclusive of N451.0 billion for the 63 GOEs); and Capital expenditure (inclusive of capital component of Social Investment Programme, capital in Statutory Transfers, capital of 63 GOEs, Capital Supplementation as well as Grants and Donor funding) of N5.35 trillion (inclusive of N647.08 billion for the 63 GOEs).
“The resultant deficit of N6.258 trillion which will be financed by new borrowings of N5.012 trillion (of which domestic – N2.506 trillion and foreign – N2.506 trillion); drawdowns on Project-tied Multilateral/Bilateral loans – N1.156 trillion; and Privatisation Proceeds of N90.73 billion,” she stated.
On the approved 2022 Appropriation Bill for an aggregate expenditure of N16.39 trillion for 2022, she gave the components as the adjustments to the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework 2022-2024; Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion and Debt Service of N3.61 trillion and Sinking Fund for Maturing Debts of N292.71 billion Naira.
Other were Recurrent Expenditure (Non-Debt) of N6.83 trillion, inclusive of N350.0 billion for the recurrent component of Social Investment Programme; and Aggregate Capital Expenditure of N5.35 trillion, inclusive of GOEs’ capital expenditure, multilateral/bilateral loan funded projects, Capital Supplementation and Grants/Aid funded projects.
According to her, this represented 33 per cent of the expenditure budget.
Ahmed said President Buhari was more concerned about leaving improved agriculture production as legacy, adding: “Currently, agriculture sector contributes 23 per cent of the GDP. We have record of expanding the agricultural value chain; we’ve had very little or no processing in agriculture until this administration.
“We now have a very large number of fertiliser blending plants, about 42, that are operating at full capacity. We also have a large number of rice mills that didn’t exist before.
“We have a lot of Nigerians that have taken up agriculture as a business, but apart from agriculture, the President is also rolling out rail lines, some of which had been started several years ago, have been completed.
“The Lagos/Ibadan rail line is now put to use. We all know about the Abuja/Kaduna and also the Itakpe/Warri rail line has been completed. Work has kicked off on the Kano to Kaduna end of the Lagos/Kano/Ibadan rail line.
“So, Mr. President wants to leave these rail lines. Rail is very important because it is a major means of moving goods across the country. When the rail lines are completed, it will provide much needed relief in terms of movement of goods that our roads now suffer by use of trucks.
“We are also investing in deployment of major roads. Some of them are completed, some are at various levels of completion. There’s also the 2nd Niger Bridge that is also going to be completed during the tenure of this administration.
“The major projects that I just mentioned are fully provided for in the budget. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has a provision of N388 billion; the Power sector has about N377 billion; the Ministry of Agriculture has N98 billion; the Transportation Ministry has N189 billion.
“So, all the major projects are being provided for. The target is to make sure that we have some of these key projects completed and commissioned during Mr. President’s tenure.”
On the difference between the price of crude oil and the $57 benchmark for the 2022 budget, the Minister pointed out: “You know that the crude oil price in the international capital market is not stable, it goes up and it comes down.
“Our assessment is that $57 per barrel is a safe zone to be in and we did this after extensive consultations with CBN, we checked the research work of the World Bank and other institutions, whose concern is investigating and researching on crude oil prices. But you know, the revenue in the budget for oil and gas is a function of the level of production as well as the price.
“We had suffered some setbacks in terms of level of production, occasioned by the limits that the OPEC set. But thankfully, OPEC has changed our quota and that will also soon ramp up.
“In the event that revenues from oil and gas outperform the budget, there is always the safeguard that the excess goes into the Excess Crude Account.
“If that happens, we have not witnessed that in the past one and a half years because the revenues have been very cyclical.”
37 days after, Buhari yet to appoint new ministers from Kano, Taraba
Thirty- seven days after, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to replace two ministers; Sabo Nanono (Agriculture) and Saleh Mamman (Power) who were sacked over poor performance.
Since the sacking of the two ministers on September 1, top politicians from their home states, Kano (Nanono) and Taraba (Mamman), have been angling to replace them. Though the president had deployed two ministers to man the two ministries occupied by Nanono and Mamman, politicians who are members of the ruling party in their states are lamenting the delay.
While Kano has Bashir Magashi, the minister of Defence in the federal cabinet, Taraba has none.
In Kano, a former presidential aide on National Assembly Matters, Suleiman AbdulRahman (popularly known as Kawu Sumaila) and serving Senior Special Assistant on National Social Investment Programme to the President, Ismaeel Buba Ahmed, are already being projected as potential ministerial appointees from Kano State to return Kano’s slot to two in the federal cabinet.
Meanwhile, at least 32 chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State are jostling to replace Mamman.
Attempts made to get the state party executives led by Abdullahi Abbas to comment on the matter yielded no result but a factional leader in the state and former national chairman of The Buhari Organisation (TBO), Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, urged President Buhari to immediately replace Nanono.
He explained that the slot is meant for Kano State and it has become so worrisome to party members in the state that for over one month, Nanono’s replacement has not been named.
“As bonafide members of the ruling party and key contributors to the emergence of the administration, we deserve a fair representation in the Buhari-led administration. We protested when Nanono was selected, nobody listen to us. We have been vindicated,” he said.
However, for APC Youth leader in the state, Alhaji Sule Shuwaki, the delay in filling the Kano ministerial slot is dangerous to the state’s political survival. “There should be an element of equity and fairness considering the contribution of Kano State in the success story of APC as a political party,” he said.
In Taraba, politicians and key stakeholders also express worries over the continued delay in appointing Mamman’s replacement.
Rabiu Yakubu, an APC chieftain said the state deserves another slot of ministerial position in place of Nanono. “We appeal to the presidency to give another ministerial slot to Taraba in place of the former minister because it is our right and not a privilege,” he said.
Efforts to get the presidential spokespersons were unsuccessful but one of reporters gathered that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would handle the matter after receiving nominations from party leaders in Kano and Taraba states.
