CUPP demands release of Aisha Buhari’s critic allegedly detained by DSS

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Wednesday, called on the Department of Security Service (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to release the detained student who criticised the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari without further delay.

Security operatives had allegedly arrested a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Mohammed, for criticising the First Lady in a post on his Twitter account.

Although the police had since denied knowledge of the student in its custody.

However, the spokesman of the opposition parties Ikenga Ugochinyere argued that the First Lady does not have the right to order the arrest of her critics, just as it offered free legal support to the detained student, insisting that holding him in detention while missing his exam was evil and cruel in nature.

The statement called on President Buhari to order the arrest of all officers involved in the detention and torture of the boy who criticised Aisha, saying it wants the DSS and the police to immediately release the student because the First Lady does not have the right to arrest her critics.

The statement while regretting that Aisha is using the cruel and outdated Abacha method on critics said the wife of the president is now using Aso Rock with her security to arrest her critics

“Besides adopting the Abacha method, Aisha is also behaving like Mugabe’s wife with the alleged abduction of critics into Aso Rock.

“The government and security agencies must release the boy from his illegal detention so that he can join his colleagues to continue his examination. The CUPP is offering free legal support to the detained student to enforce his fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and freedom of movement and fight his illegal detention,” the group said.