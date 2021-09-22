ENTERTAINMENT
Cubana Chief Priest mobilises ‘aggressive votes’ for Whitemoney with N500,000
Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has solicited votes for #BBNaija Shine Your Eye housemate Whitemoney.
The barman, on his Instagram handle, promised a giveaway of N500, 000 for five lucky winners for “aggressive voting.”
He said: “Tag Me With A Video Of Your Plenty Votes For @whitemoney__ I Have 500,000 Naira For 5 Lucky Voters, We Do It Everyday Of Voting. Pls Vote For Our Guy @whitemoney__ Tag Me On Your IG Stories With Your Plenty Vote Proof Once I Repost it You Get Instant 100k.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Davido loses another close aide
Davido’s official photographer Fortunate Umunname Peter aka Fortune is dead.
He died three months after the hit maker’s close friend and associate, Habeeb Ademola Uthman aka as Obama DMW passed on.
Davido had also lost his bodyguard of six years, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (Teejay) in 2020.
In 2017, Davido lost two friends and team members, Tagbo and DJ Olu.
Fortune was born and bred in Bariga, Lagos but hailed from Owerri.
He has been working with Davido since 2019.
He was born on July 10, 1997 and started off as a graphics designer before he moved to photography after his aunt, Dr. Harriet, got him his first camera which forced him to move back to Lagos from Owerri.
The exceptional photographer has made portfolios for Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lilbaby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many others.
His last Instagram post was on July 10 where he made a birthday post with a caption “Rolling stone +1”
Many of his followers commented on his last post expressing sadness and grief over his demise.
While no official statement has been made, several members of the 30 BG gang have refused to comment on the death of Fortune as at the time of filing this report.
ENTERTAINMENT
CharlyBoy drops new song inspired by King of Boys
Eccentric Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charly Boy, born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa has released a new song “Odudubariba”.
Odudubariba is a song inspired by his role in Kemi Adetiba’s movie, King of Boys. Charly Boy played the role of Odudubariba, an elder who tried to usurp power from Eniola Salami.
He announced on Tuesday, saying “My people, the eagle has landed. I been tell una say, I no dey finish.
“The long-awaited Odudubariba music film video has dropped today.
“Watch out, it’s playing on all your TV channels.”
When asked why he accepted the role in King of Boys despite turning down other movie roles, Charly boy explained that he accepted the role because he’s a fan of Kemi Adetiba and it was an honor to be invited for such a role.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wizkid’s US tour flops as American Embassy in Lagos delays visa appointment for 10 crew members
At least 10 crew members of Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balodun, more commonly known as Wizkid, who are expected to perform with him during his ‘Made in Lagos’ tour in the United States are currently stranded in Lagos.
The crew members including his personal stylist and bodyguard are held down in Lagos over their inability to secure a date for an interview at the US Embassy.
The tour which was announced in July, would see Wizkid performing in US cities from September 10 till October 16.
Nigerians aspiring to travel out of the country to the US now buy visa interview dates at the rate of N500,000 to N1million.
“Look at how US Embassy is messing Nigerians up, To get appointment is now up to you able to settle guys up to N500,000 per person, Some N1million depends on how desperate you are,” he said.
He continued, “It is rather unfortunate having gone all the way with so many expenditures involved just to appeal for a reasonable closer date for visa appointments in the US Consulate but all to no avail, for a certain number of well-respected citizens of Nigeria who happen to be the most integral crew to the star musician, Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid.
“Even after being fully aware of the commencement of his Made in Lagos tour, slated for 10th September to 17th of October 2021; his tour which commenced on the 10th of September 2021 has depicted a rather low performance so far as he is unable to fully function without his full team managing stage production.
“The tour currently is ongoing at the northern part of the United State of America. It is not news to the U.S government; the large volume of revenue to be generated even after taxes have been remitted; the exposure that will be given to all cities that Wizkid is likely to touch down at.
“After so much back and forth appeals to settle for the nearest date to close the already existing loopholes, the fairest date issued is September 21. This is rather a scenario of serving medicine after death. One will wonder why it costs an arm, a leg and even a foot just for Nigerians to obtain reasonable visa appointments dates, while the reverse is the case for foreigners as the majority get to have their visas upon arrival and the case is closed.
“His personal stylist is still here in Nigeria, Close bodyguard is here, Saxophonist is here and others. So far, his performance has dropped. It’s so sad.”
With the situation, the star musician could be in the US without his crew members till the end of the tour going by the “inefficiency of the US Embassy.”
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Armed gang invade Lagos streets, injure many, loot shops
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Gov. Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in London
-
NEWS2 days ago
PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode dines at residence of another Buhari’s Minister
-
NEWS2 days ago
Don’t expect a perfect Constitution from us, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerians
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Stray bullet kills Ebonyi pastor while praying during morning devotion
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ondo Govt seals off Shoprite, popular market
-
NEWS2 days ago
Sheikh Zakzaky meets survivors of 2015 clash
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ekiti Fulani leader, Mahmud Ahmod is dead