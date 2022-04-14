Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to ‘forcibly touching’ woman in nightclub

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018.

According to TMZ, the actor struck a deal with prosecutors to keep him out of jail.

He admitted on Wednesday to forcefully kissing a nightclub worker.

The guilty plea comes nearly three years after the Oscar-winning star was arrested in the case that saw witnessed delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.

He was facing 6 misdemeanor charges for 3 separate alleged incidents.

Gooding had earlier been accused of violating two women between 2018 and 2019 at different Manhattan venues.

He pled guilty to one allegation but apologised to the other two women.

The actor said he was a “celebrity figure” who “meant no harm”.

“I apologize for making anybody ever feel inappropriately touched. I am a celebrity figure. I come into contact with people. I never want them to feel slighted or uncomfortable in any way,” the Hollywood star said.

The latest deal with the prosecutors allows Gooding to avoid any possibility of jail time.

This is under the condition that he continues alcohol and behavior modification counseling for six months.

In 2020, Gooding was accused, while awaiting the groping trial, of raping a woman twice at a New York hotel in 2013.

In the suit, the anonymous woman identified as Jane Doe said she met Gooding at a Manhattan bar in August 2013.

She said she was thereafter invited by the actor to join him for drinks at a nearby hotel where he raped her.