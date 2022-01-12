BUSINESS
Crypto scams are the top threat to investors ‘by far,’ say securities regulators
Investments related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets are the top threat to investors “by far,” according to new data from the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).
“Stories of ‘crypto millionaires’ attracted some investors to try their hand at investing in cryptocurrencies or crypto-related investments this year, and with them, many stories of those who bet big and lost big began appearing, and they will continue to appear in 2022,” said Enforcement Section Committee Co-Chair Joseph P. Borg, Alabama Securities Commission Director.
The annual survey of North American securities regulators urged investors to exercise caution before purchasing popular and volatile unregulated investments, especially those involving cryptocurrency and digital assets.
“The most common telltale sign of an investment scam is an offer of guaranteed high returns with no risk. It is important for investors to understand what they are investing in and with whom they are investing,” said Melanie Senter Lubin, NASAA President and Maryland Securities Commissioner.
“Education and information are an investor’s best defense against investment fraud,” continued Lubin.
The report added that digital assets “do not fall neatly into the existing investor regulatory framework,” so it may be easier for promoters of these products “to fleece the public.”
“Before you jump into the crypto craze, be mindful that cryptocurrencies and related financial products may be nothing more than public facing fronts for Ponzi schemes and other frauds,” said Enforcement Section Committee Vice-Chair Joseph Rotunda.
Rotunda added that investments in cryptocurrency trading programs, interests in crypto mining pools, crypto depository accounts and securitized tokens should “be seen for what they are: extremely risky speculation with a high risk of loss.”
Scammers took home a record $14 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021, thanks in large part to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
DeFi is a rapidly growing sector of the crypto market that aims to cut out middlemen, such as banks, from traditional financial transactions, like securing a loan, by using blockchain technology.
Losses from crypto-related crime rose 79% from a year earlier, driven by a spike in theft and scams.
Scamming was the greatest form of cryptocurrency-based crime in 2021, followed by theft — most of which occurred through hacking of cryptocurrency businesses. Chainalysis says that DeFi is a big part of the story for both, in yet another warning for those dabbling in this emerging segment of the crypto industry.
NASAA noted that many of the fraud threats facing investors today involve private offerings, which are exempted from federal law registration requirements. States are also preempted from enforcing investor protection laws related to these private securities.
“Unregistered private offerings generally are high-risk investments and don’t have the same investor protection requirements as those sold through public markets,” said Borg.
Ultimately, state securities regulators say that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Some DeFi platforms, for example, offer users huge returns, such as high-interest rate savings and lending products.
Bad actors often entice new investors by promising the payment of safe, lucrative, guaranteed returns over relatively short terms – “sometimes measured in hours or days instead of months or years,” according to NASAA, which says these kinds of promises are a red flag for fraud.
Fraud offerings tied to promissory notes, money scams offered online and via social media, as well as financial schemes connected to self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts rounded out the survey’s list of the top threats to retail investors.
BUSINESS
Dow rises 180 points, Nasdaq rallies for second day as tech shares rebound
U.S. stocks rose again on Tuesday as Wall Street appeared to find its footing after a rocky start to the new year.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.41% to 15,153.45, building on an afternoon rally from the previous session that snapped a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 0.92% to 4,713.07, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 183.15 points, or 0.51%, to close at 36,252.02.
Stocks have been volatile to start the year, as rising interest rates have put pressure on equities. However, interest rates cooled on Tuesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield slipping below 1.75%.
“More than anything, it’s just a reprieve from some pretty extreme selling we’ve had over the past number of weeks, really since the beginning of the year,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management.
“I think it’s probably premature to call this some sort of a bottom in tech. I think you’re just getting at least one day of reprieve given the move in rates,” Mills added.
Large-cap tech stocks helped support the broader market, with Amazon rising 2.4% and shares of Apple and Nvidia gaining roughly 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Other notable gainers included Illumina, which rose 17% after the genomic sequencing company issued a 2022 revenue outlook that was ahead of consensus.
Elsewhere, shares of Exxon Mobil rose more than 4% as U.S. oil prices topped $80 per barrel. At-home fitness stock Peloton jumped 6.4%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday as part of his re-confirmation process. Powell said that he expected a normalized supply chain to help ease inflation pressures in 2022 but said the Fed would not be afraid to hike rates further than projected if inflation remains high.
“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will. We will use our tools to get inflation back,” Powell said.
However, stocks and bonds both moved higher during Powell’s testimony as he did not announce an accelerated change in policy from what the central bank had already signaled.
“Powell noted that the balance sheet runoff will occur later in 2022 and that ‘it’s a long road back to normal’. On net, the Chair’s comments are consistent with a willingness to deliver the liftoff hike in March assuming there isn’t a dramatic reversal in the pace of consumer price gains,” Ian Lyngen of BMO said in a note to clients.
Tuesday’s market moves follow a sharp rally on Monday afternoon, which saw the Nasdaq erase a 2.7% loss to finish slightly higher and snap a four-day losing streak. The Nasdaq is now down about 3.1% since the start of 2022 and more than 5% from its record closing high in November.
Looking ahead, investors will get an updated look at the state of the economy later in the week, with inflation data due out on Wednesday and major bank earnings on Friday.
BUSINESS
Billionaire Investor Bill Miller now has 50% of his personal wealth in Bitcoin
American billionaire investor, Bill Miller has revealed that half of his personal net worth is now invested in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, going against his own known advice that investors should allocate just 1%-2% of their portfolios to digital assets.
In a nearly hour-long interview with WealthTrack, the 72-year-old said he first bought bitcoin in 2014 when it was trading around $200. He kept purchasing more and stopped when it rose to roughly $500.
Then he started buying bitcoin again in the spring of 2021 when the coin was hovering around $30,000-level, just after it crashed from its then all-time-high of roughly $66,000.
Miller, who now calls himself a bitcoin bull instead of a bitcoin observer, told WealthTrack he has been adding to various bitcoin-related investments since then, citing MicroStrategy as one of them.
“My reasoning was there are a lot more people using it now. There’s a lot more money going into it in the venture capital world. There are a lot of people who are skeptics, who are, now, at least, trying it out,” he added.
As for the rest of his portfolio, Miller said he invested the remaining in Amazon. In April 2021, Miller said in an interview he was likely the largest individual shareholder of Amazon “whose last name isn’t Bezos.”
Miller is a former chairman of Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust, and is best known for outperforming the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years when he was with the investment giant. He is now the chief investment officer at Miller Value Partners, a company he founded back in 1999.
In the interview with WealthTrack, Miller also likened bitcoin to digital gold in terms of hedging against inflation, adding that it’s also an “insurance policy against a financial catastrophe that no one else can provide” given its supply limit of 21 million coins.
BUSINESS
FG to lift 35m people out of poverty, create 21m new jobs through NDP
The Federal Government has projected that its National Development Plan (NDP) will lift 35 million Nigerians out of poverty and create 21 million jobs within the next three years.
The federal and state governments as well as the private sector will fund the plan, with an investment size of N348.1trillion. The funders from the public sector will contribute N49.7trillion, subnational will contribute N20.1trillion, while N29.6 trillion will come from the Federal Government. The private sector is projected to contribute N298.3trillion to funding the Plan.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this in Abuja, added that the investment is expected to result in Nigeria achieving improved competitiveness of the economy with a Gross Development Product growth of five to six per cent.
“At least 35 million people will be lifted out of poverty by 2025. 21 million full time jobs will be generated for the young workforce to leveraged, and this will significantly enhanced capacity at the national and sub-national levels,” she said.
She further explained that the sectoral composition in the NDP 2021-2025 includes economic growth and development, infrastructure, public administration, human capital development, social development, regional development and plan implementation, communication, financing, monitoring and evaluation.
According to her, the NDP is aimed at accelerating growth, deepening the initiative for diversified growth and fostering sustainable development.
The Minister highlighted that the 2022 Federal budget is the first key public sector contribution to implementing the plan. She said the vision for the NDP 2021 – 2025 is for Nigeria to be a country that has unlocked potentials in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic and inclusive national development, while the mission is to guide the implementation of programmes and policies that promote rapid multi-sectoral growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.
The strategic objectives of the Plan include to establish a strong foundation for a concentric diversified economy with robust MSME growth and a more resilient business environment; invest in critical physical, financial, digital and innovation infrastructure; build a solid framework and enhance capacities to strengthen security and ensure good governance; enable a vibrant, educated and healthy populace.
Its cross-cutting enablers are expected to lead to investment in the social infrastructure and services required to alleviate poverty and drive inclusive economic empowerment, promote development opportunities across states to minimise regional, economic and social disparities.
While stressing the need for Nigeria to diversify its economic base away from oil and gas to fund critical developmental expenditures, Dr Ahmed said the yearly tradition of enacting Finance Acts to accompany the federal budget is one of many Strategic Revenue Generation Initiatives (SRGIs) being undertaken by the Federal Government to optimise domestic revenue and resource mobilisation.
She added that while ongoing fiscal reforms to enhance non-oil revenues are yielding tangible results, there remains a significant fiscal gap to be bridged to effectively finance the 2022 Budget and other tiers of government.
The Minister maintained that the Finance Act 2022 enacts significant tax, fiscal and other reforms to drive domestic revenue mobilisation, saying more fiscal reforms and measures may be required during the 2022 fiscal year to deal with emerging fiscal constraints and challenges, particularly as the economy recovers.
She assured that the current administration remains committed to continuous dialogue and robust engagement with all key stakeholders in developing and implementing its fiscal policies.
