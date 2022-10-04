Crowncy Anyanwu splashes millions in Lekki mansion

Seasoned Nollywood actress cum filmmaker Crowncy Anyanwu has splashed multi million naira to make herself a landlady in Lagos State.

The Imo State born movie star shared the good news via her Instagram page.

According to Crowncy Anyanwu, she never saw such big achievement coming earlier in the year.

“Big congrats to me as I splash millions in acquiring a big mansion in lekki…it can only be God !! Earlier this year I never thought of or even dreamt of having such a big achievement to my name , but God in his Infinite mercy made it happen.. I returned all praise and all thanksgiving to almighty God, .. when God remembers you the miracles that follows sounds so unbelievable….. may God bless me more… Congratulations are in order, ” she captioned the photo slide posted.

Recall that in an earlier interview, Ms Anyanwu had said her greatest dream was to kick start her master’s Degree program abroad.

She further hinted that she is as well looking forward to marriage as soon as her destined man locates her.

She said: “I really wish to get married too, but I have not seen who God destined for me. I want a man that has the same understanding as me. He must be God-fearing and ready to spoil me with money. If he does all these, then God indeed sent him to me. I have my money, but he should be able to lavish his money on me, money is not always enough for women. We like free money. As a single lady, I try my best to control my mindset whenever I have a sexual urge. Sex is a thing of the mind, so I take my mind off it as I don’t have a partner yet.”

Anyanwu is also not in support of the general believe that actresses use their bodies for sex to make it in the industry is far from the truth.

She expressed her position on sex for movie roles in her industry.

She said: “Saying that actresses use their bodies to become successful is very wrong because most men, even after sex they will still not give you the role, so sex is not the major thing. You need to know how to act, sex is something that most men can get anywhere with their money and they don’t need to toy with their businesses. Movie production is business; someone is investing a big amount of money in it, so the person expects to get his returns. Sex cannot do the job; a movie role is given by merit, well except for those that don’t know that what they are doing is business.”