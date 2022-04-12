Cross-dressing crackdown: James Brown makes U-turn, says ‘I’m a comedian’

James Brown says he is a “comedian and drag queen” amid ongoing efforts to ban cross-dressing in the country.

Cross-dressing is the act of wearing items of clothing not commonly associated with one’s sex.

On April 5, the house of representatives proposed a bill seeking to prohibit the practice and jail offenders.

“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand Naira,” the proposed bill reads.

Brown has identified as a cross-dresser on several occasions in the past. In November 2020, he addressed himself as a cross-dresser while dousing rumoured rivalry with Bobrisky.

But reacting to the bill in an Instagram post, the 22-year-old said he is not a cross-dresser as believed but a drag queen.

A drag queen is a man who dresses in women’s clothes for entertainment purposes.

Brown also argued that if passed, the bill will have no effect on him.

“Point of correction, I’m not a cross dresser. I’m a drag queen, do your research before you come for me,” he wrote.

“My job is to entertain using my personality and beauty. You already know the vibe, I’m a comedian. You thought I was making you laugh for no reason. I’m the princess of Africa.

“This bill has nothing to do with me. Don’t underestimate the power that I carry. Ask my fans, ask those that know me personally. On a daily, I give you James without all the glam and the feminine touch. Please leave me, let me enjoy my life.”