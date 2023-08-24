Thursday, August 24, 2023
FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Wake Up” Outburst At Referee After Being Denied Three Penalties. Watch

By Online Editor
0
Argentina

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr left it late to book their passage into the Group Stage of this season’s AFC Champions League on Wednesday. Trailing 1-2 against UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli till the 87th minute, Al-Nassr scored three late goals to win the match 4-2. Despite Al-Nassr’s reaching the group stage, Ronaldo was left furious after his team was denied multiple clear-cut penalties. The 38-year-old could’ve won three penalties himself, while summer arrival Sadio Mane also had a couple of shouts waved off by the refree.

Ronaldo displayed rare signs of aggression as he was seen fuming at the officials. He was also heard shouting “wake up” towards the referee.

Anderson Talisca, who was recently recalled to the Brazilian national team, was the star off the show for Al-Nassr, scoring twice.

Talisca had opened the scoring in the 11th minute, before Shabab took a 2-1 lead, courtesy Yahya-al-Ghassani’s brace.

However, Nassr equalised with two minutes of normal time remaining, when full-back Sultan Al Ghannam’s header was diverted into his own goal by Walid Abbas.

Their comeback was complete five minutes into the allotted seven minutes of injury time, as Talisca nodded in from close range following Ayman Yahiya’s cross.

Marcelo Brozovic, another new arrival, wrapped up proceedings for the Saudi Arabian side as Ronaldo teed up the Croatian to drill his shot into the net.

The result means Nassr, runners-up domestically last season, move into the group phase, which begins next month. Ronaldo, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, was making his debut in Asian football’s top club competition after signing for the Riyadh club last December.

The AFC Champions League Group Stage draw will take place in Kuala Lumpur on August 24, 2023 at 01:30 PM IST.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article





Source link

Previous article
Unai Emery Targeting More Euro Glory With Aston Villa
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network