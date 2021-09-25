SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s telling response to Bruno Fernandes’ injury-time penalty miss
Manchester United were beaten at home for the second time in a matter of days, with Aston Villa leaving Old Trafford with a 1-0 win.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 11 changes from the side that lost to West Ham in the Carabao Cup, bringing his senior stars back into the fold.
But it was another disjointed performance, with Dean Smith’s side creating plenty of chances on the counter.
United themselves spurned some good chances, including a Paul Pogba header which looked destined for the back of the net, only to go wide.
But with just two minutes remaining, Villa took the lead when Kortney Hause beat Edinson Cavani in the air to thump a header past David de Gea.
However, for the second Man United league game in a row, the drama went right to the final kick with another injury-time penalty awarded.
Last week, it was last minute joy for Solskjaer’s men when De Gea saved Mark Noble’s 96th minute spotkick.
This time around, it was United that were handed the chance of a last gasp reprieve. Goalscorer Hause was adjudged to have handled the ball, with Mike Dean pointing to the spot.
Then came the huge decision of whether Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo would pick up the ball to earn the hosts a point.
It’s the first penalty United have been awarded since Ronaldo’s return earlier this month, with debates raging over which Portuguese international would be given the responsibility.
Ronaldo had scored four times in his first three games back at the club, but on this occasion, stood down for his compatriot, who has an unerring record from the spot.
Fernandes had missed just one penalty since signing for United in January 2020, scoring a staggering 21 times.
His unique run-up has flummoxed keepers across the country and continent, but up against Emi Martinez he switched his style and tried to blast it home.
Instead of it smashing into the back of the net however, it flew into the Stretford End, clearing the crossbar by several yards.
But if there was any resentment from Ronaldo not being given the penalty, he certainly didn’t show it in the immediate aftermath on the pitch.
As Fernandes stood disconsolate in the area, the 36-year-old was the first to approach him, offering him a reassuring tap.
The loss against Villa means United have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions, piling pressure on manager Solskjaer.
Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a mouth-watering clash
Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a monumental heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.
The 31-year-old puts both his WBA, WBO and IBF straps and a future undisputed bout with Tyson Fury on the line against the former cruiserweight king and now heavyweight enigma.
The pair are set to enter the ring shortly after 10pm, with an abundance of undercard action taking place beforehand, including the likes of Lawrence Okolie and Callum Smith.
Man City owner Sheikh Mansour ‘gives mandate’ to sign Kylian Mbappe ‘at any cost’
Manchester City could beat Real Madrid to the signing of Kylian Mbappe by pouncing for the France hotshot before his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the season.
Sheikh Mansour, the owner of the reigning Premier League champions, has issued a ‘mandate’ to make prolific Mbappe the club’s newest striker ‘at any cost’, according to transfer gurus.
Mega-wealthy Mansour has ordered a move for PSG top scorer Mbappe that could be completed as early as the January transfer window, the Transfer Window has reported.
Real Madrid are desperate to sign the World Cup winner, failing with two bids before the summer transfer window closed on August 31.
The Liga giants confirmed to Sportsmail in August that they had a second offer of €170m (£145m) plus €10m (£9m) emphatically rejected by PSG, who stand to lose the man they signed on a permanent basis for £166m in 2018 for nothing next summer.
Los Blancos had tabled an initial bid of £137m for the 22-year-old less than a week earlier.
City were linked with Tottenham talisman Harry Kane throughout the summer but were strongly rumoured to have been unwilling to meet Spurs’ £150m asking price for the England captain.
Boss Pep Guardiola could swoop for Mbappe in a cut-price deal in the next transfer window, which runs throughout January.
Guardiola insisted before the end of the summer transfer window that he was happy with his squad regardless of their success in capturing Kane, although City are operating without an out-and-out striker in the absence of a direct replacement for club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.
Despite hitting six against RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener, City have only scored more than once in two of their Premier League matches this season.
Mbappe is thought to consider Madrid his first choice, with City one of the few clubs in the world who could provide the prodigy with greater financial incentives than the 13-time Champions League winners.
Lionel Messi’s team-mate “surprised by the way he behaves” in PSG dressing room
Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi has conceded he was left surprised by the conduct of six-time Ballon D’or winner and new teammate Lionel Messi.
Messi shocked the footballing world when he called time on his 21-year career at La Liga giants Barcelona and upped sticks to the French capital on a free transfer after league rulings prevented his Camp Nou contract from being extended.
He has since made three appearances for the Parisian outfit but is yet to find the back of the net – a drought by his exceptional standards, and is currently nursing a knee injury that may rule him out of the huge Champions League clash with Manchester City this week
Though he is still to open his PSG account, Messi has been the subject of praise from Hakimi in a recent interview with French outlet L’Equipe.
“For Messi to leave Barça, like everyone else, I didn’t expect it. And when I heard you were coming here, what can I say? A dream for me! I played with many great players and the only one I missed was Messi! I am proud to evolve with such a good footballer.
“To progress, I will pay attention to how he trains, how he plays. It will grow the team and each of the players that make it up. We speak the same language, in addition, little by little we are getting to know each other.”
Hakmi went on to admit he has been surprised by Messi’s demeanour, claiming: “Building a technical relationship with him is easy! I give him the ball, I run and he will put it where it belongs! (Laughs) I was surprised by the way he behaved, he is simple, quiet.”
Manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Messi’s injury before the Ligue 1 fixture against Metz, which the Argentine duly missed as a result of the knock to his knee.
