



Cristiano Ronaldo laughed when he was asked if he would join Arsenal while attending the undisputed heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Ronaldo has been spotted at several high-profile boxing events in Saudi Arabia and was ringside at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh for Saturday’s historic clash.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was soaking up the pre-fight atmosphere when he was asked by Frank Warren, who promotes Fury, about a possible move to Arsenal. Ronaldo said a lot without saying anything at all in his reply, with the 39-year-old bursting into laughter and moving swiftly on. Ronaldo was also quizzed on his thoughts about the Premier League title race, with Arsenal needing Manchester City to slip up on Sunday to claim the honours for the first time in two decades. He revealed that he was backing City to get the job done, telling Arsenal fan Warren: “You’re not going to win the league, oh God.” Warren is not the only public figure to have urged Ronaldo to sign for Arsenal, with fellow Gunners fan Piers Morgan also calling for the Al-Nassr forward to join the club. Morgan, who regularly gushes over Ronaldo having interviewed him several times in the past, said last month that he could be the prolific striker Mikel Arteta needs.

“I think Cristiano would score 25+ goals a season in our team with the service he’d get,” wrote Morgan on X, formerly Twitter. “Arteta’s refusal to prioritise a top striker is his one major blindspot.” Arsenal will go into their last game of the season at home to Everton knowing that only a win will keep them in contention to beat City to the title. Meanwhile, the defending champions will claim their fourth domestic triumph in a row if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

City lead Arsenal by two points heading into the final round of Premier League fixtures, having boosted their title hopes with a win over Tottenham in midweek. However, the superior goal difference enjoyed by the Gunners means that even a draw for City against the Hammers will open the door for Arsenal to pounce. Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s game against Everton, Arteta said: “It’s one of the biggest weeks for sure, for many of us. Certainly now is the most important moment. Can’t wait for Sunday to be in front of us. Very optimistic for the possible outcome. “We have to do our job which is going to be tough because Everton are in a good moment, so we have to prove again that we can be better than the opponent and win the game. We have to wish for the best and wish for West Ham to have a really good day and help us to fulfil our dream.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!