Cristiano Ronaldo unveils new celebration before being embarrassingly booked for diving

Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo was booked for diving on Sunday night… despite Portugal boasting a four-goal lead against minnows Luxembourg.

Ronaldo, 38, won his 198th senior cap and bagged a brace during Portugal’s comfortable 6-0 win at the Stade de Luxembourg. The result means Roberto Martinez’s side have won their first two qualifiers for Euro 2024, which takes place in Germany next summer.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal in the eighth minute and debuted his new celebration, which was a combination of his trademark ‘Siu’ and ‘Nap’ celebrations. Yet the Al-Nassr forward’s display was marred by his embarrassing tumble in the 57th minute.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner tried to deceive the referee by throwing himself to the ground after running into Maxime Chanot, a 33-year-old defender who plays for New York City. Referee Radu Petrescu booked Ronaldo and told him to get on with the game.

Ronaldo was substituted by Martinez a few moments later. Despite Ronaldo’s theatrics, it was an enjoyable night for Portugal. Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao all scored for the Euro 2016 winners, who will be hoping to reclaim their crown next year.

Ronaldo needed just eight minutes to find the net. The veteran calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner before running off and performing his new celebration. It is believed to be the first time he’s ever combined the ‘Siu’ and the ‘Nap’ before.

Ronaldo is best known for the ‘Siu’, which became his trademark celebration during his time at Real Madrid. The Portuguese ace famously shouted “siu” down the microphone after winning the 2014 Ballon d’Or and getting one over his long-term rival Lionel Messi.

He later explained, “The scream? The players know I always do that shout when I score a goal or when we win. It’s our shout, from Real Madrid.”

Regarding the ‘Nap’ celebration, this was first done after Ronaldo scored for Man Utd against Everton in October. Although He’s never explained the celebration, it is believed to have originated from a joke made by his team-mates at Old Trafford.