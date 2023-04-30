Cristiano Ronaldo to reunite with ex-Man Utd teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles, former teammates at Manchester United, may reunite as Telles is set to join Al Nassr

Telles is on loan at Sevilla but has lost his starting spot to Marcos Acuna.

AS claims Telles could join Ronaldo in the Middle East after Al Nassr took an interest in the player.

They are “willing to cover” his salary, which means Telles won’t have to take a pay cut on what he currently earns in England.

It is uncertain if Saudi Arabian side will pay a transfer fee, but if they do, it will not be a large amount.

But, Telles needs to think about how accepting a move could affect his international aspirations.