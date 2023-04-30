Sunday, April 30, 2023
SPORTSFOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo to reunite with ex-Man Utd teammate

By Wale Adediran
0
Daily Post Nigeria Al-Nassr to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-Man Utd teammate

Must read

Wale Adediran
Wale Adediran

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles, former teammates at Manchester United, may reunite as Telles is set to join Al Nassr

Telles is on loan at Sevilla but has lost his starting spot to Marcos Acuna.

AS claims Telles could join Ronaldo in the Middle East after Al Nassr took an interest in the player.

They are “willing to cover” his salary, which means Telles won’t have to take a pay cut on what he currently earns in England.

It is uncertain if Saudi Arabian side will pay a transfer fee, but if they do, it will not be a large amount.

But, Telles needs to think about how accepting a move could affect his international aspirations.

 

Previous article
Suspended Adamawa REC claims he acted within ambit of law
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network