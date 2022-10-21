Former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant slams Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been branded ‘absolutely pathetic’ after he issued a statement last night in response to Erik ten Hag’s decision to axe him from Manchester United’s squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The United manager opted to take a hardline stance with the 37-year-old after his act of insubordination during the closing stages of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo refused to take to the field as a late substitute and stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel, leaving the stadium before his teammates hard returned to the dressing room after the final whistle.

Ten Hag has asked Ronaldo to train separately as he steps up his preparations for tomorrow’s heavyweight clash minus the services of the club’s best paid player.

Ronaldo’s lengthy statement, published on Instagram, failed to contain an apology or even hint at any regret over his actions.

‘Pathetic,’ Pennant told talkSPORT in response. ‘Absolutely pathetic. At the end of the day, be a man and own up to your mistakes. Say ‘hands up, I messed up here and I sincerely apologise to firstly my teammates, my manager, the club and the fans’.

‘That statement there, he’s not taking accountability there and there’s no apology.

‘It’s about him and how ‘I’ve done this and done that’. It’s a load of nonsense. It’s just PR for him and not what he should be doing.

‘It’s pathetic.’

Former England striker Darren Bent agreed with Pennant’s assessment and claimed Ronaldo had made a mockery of the suggestion he would provide a perfect example to United’s youngsters upon his return to the club just over 12 months ago.

He said: ‘We know how good he’s been, he’s a great a one of the best to ever do it, but we are talking about the here and now.

‘He didn’t set an example for the younger players in that Manchester United squad.

‘His attitude was all wrong, it was all about himself and he forget about his teammates that put in that effort to get that result against Tottenham.

‘He’s been petulant and disrespected his teammates who have worked hard. They’ve put in the performance of the season and he’s just left.’