One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to turn into a hero for his team as Al-Nassr took on Al-Taawoun in a King’s Cup match on Tuesday. Ronaldo found himself with a big chance to level the scores with a penalty in the stoppage time but his effort was unarguably one of the worst he has ever produced. Al-Nassr were 0-1 down against AL-Taawoun and the onus was on the Portuguese striker to bring the team level from the spot.

However, Ronaldo’ kick went well over the cross bar, so much so that it ended up hitting a kid sitting behind the goal on the hand. The young fan was trying to shoot the video of the penalty on his phone when the incident took place. The penalty miss from Ronaldo didn’t just break the child’s phone but also robbed Al-Nassr the opportunity of making a comeback in the game.

Al-Nssr lost the match and were knocked out from the tournament.

Since joining the Saudi Arabian club, Ronaldo hasn’t won a single major trophy. The King’s Cup offered Ronaldo a big opportunity to change that. But, when his team needed him to deliver, the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner floundered.

Ronaldo broke a Kid’s Phone with his missed penalty. pic.twitter.com/3aCTwRdjV2

— Max Stéph (@maxstephh) October 29, 2024

Ronaldo looked lacklustre almost the entire game. The only other real chance he had to score was when the 39-year-old took a free kick, aiming for the goalkeeper’s side, but Al-Taawoun’s Mailson produced a fine save to deny him the goal. As for the match, Al-Taawoun claimed the lead when defender Waleed Al-Ahmed turned in a corner in the 71st minute. Al-Nassr couldn’t make a comeback to go trophyless once again this season.