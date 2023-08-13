Sunday, August 13, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters Iconic Record En Route Clinching First Trophy With Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Al-Hilal© AFP

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo was on song in the Arab Club Championship Cup 2023 final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, scoring twice to help his team secure the title for the first time in its history. It was also the first time that Ronaldo lifted a trophy with Al-Nassr, the team had joined last year. Ronaldo, having played an instrumental role in the team’s triumph, also registered a huge new record, scoring the most number of headed goals in the history of the game (145), surpassing Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller.

“Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time,” Ronaldo wrote on his social media accounts after Al-Nassr sealed the title.

“Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!,” he added.

It was an incredibly difficult match for Al-Nassr who went down to 9 men after two of their players were sent off in the final. It was Brazilian footballer Michael who opened the scoring for Al-Hilal in the second-half before Ronaldo scored the equaliser in the 74th minute.

Two of Al-Nassr’s players — Abdulelah Al-Amri and Nawaf Boushal — were sent-off a few minutes on either side of Ronaldo’s goal. The Portugal superstar then stepped up in extra-time to score the winner for his side.

