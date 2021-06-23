SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo shatters goal records
Cristiano Ronaldo has now equalled the 109 international goal record held by Iran legend Ali Daei.
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another famous landmark as his two penalties in Portugal’s 2-2 draw with France took him to 109 international goals, a joint world record for men’s football.
Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, and Ronaldo are the only two male players to score 90 or more international goals.
This is the latest landmark to push the argument for the 36-year-old to be considered an all-time great.
He is already the top scorer in club football’s top tournament, the European Cup/Champions League, a trophy he has won five times.
Against France he became the top European scorer in World Cups and European Championships combined, overtaking Miroslav Klose’s record of 19.
He also became the top scorer in European Championship history against Hungary on Tuesday, 15 June and his tally is up to 13 now.
How his international goals have come…
What tournaments have they come in?
31 – European Championship qualifiers
31 – World Cup qualifiers
19 – International friendlies
13 – European Championship
7 – World Cups
5 – Uefa Nations League
2 – Confederations Cup
Almost half of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals have come in the final 30 minutes of games.
He has netted 31 times in the final 15 minutes and 22 times between the 61st and 75th minute
SPORTS
England to play Germany in last-16 at Euro 2020
England will play Germany in the last-16 of the European Championships at Wembley next Tuesday.
The Germans drew 2-2 with Hungary in Munich on Wednesday night to finish second in Group F, behind France.
Didier Deschamps’ side also drew 2-2 on a thrilling evening, with opponents Portugal going through as one of the best third-place sides.
Germany had looked to be heading out of the tournament as they twice trailed to unfancied Hungary, only for substitute Leon Goretzka to fire home the equaliser to earn Joachim Low’s side the point they needed.
The last-16 clash will be the latest in a long line of tournament clashes between England and Germany, who won on penalties in both the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.
Former Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann told the BBC: “Both Germany and England are in a similar situation, position by position. I think it will be a very even battle and it will be about the form of the day.
We saw a different face against Portugal and we saw a different face tonight and England were the same against Scotland and Croatia.
We will see a fascinating game in England v Germany because we do not know what to expect.
France and Portugal’s 2-2 draw featured three penalties, but ultimately ended in the French topping the group.
They will now face Switzerland in Bucharest, with Portugal coming up against Belgium in Seville.
Wales will kickstart the last-16 when they face Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday evening, a match that will be followed by Italy vs Austria at Wembley.
Euro 2020 last 16 draw
Wales vs Denmark, June 26, Amsterdam
Italy vs Austria, June 26, London
Netherlands vs Czech Republic, June 27, Budapest
Belgium vs Portugal, June 27, Seville
Croatia vs Spain, June 28, Copenhagen
France vs Switzerland, June 28, Bucharest
England vs Germany, June 29, London
SPORTS
England face Germany, France, Portugal… or Hungary in horror last-16 Euro 2020 clash after win against Czech Republic
England will play Germany, France, Portugal or Hungary in the last 16 of the Euros after beating Czech Republic.
The Three Lions’ narrow 1-0 win at Wembley tonight ensured they finished top of Group D.
And that means they have a horror last-16 clash with the runners-up from ‘Group of Death’ Group F on Tuesday, June 29 at 5pm – again, under the Wembley Arch.
As things stand, old rivals Germany sit second in that group with three points but they still have one game to play tonight.
But in a very competitive group, England could face a meeting with World Cup winners France, or defending European Champions Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.
There is also still a chance Hungary could finish second and come to Wembley.
France are currently top of Group F on four points with Germany ahead of Portugal on goal difference – both on three points – while Hungary are fourth on one.
Didier Deschamps’ side take on Portugal and Germany host Hungary at 8pm tonight to determine the final standings.
HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… FRANCE
If France draw with Portugal and Germany win, they would finish second.
If France lose and Germany draw or lose they would also finish second (barring a big goal swing in Hungary’s favour which could see them drop to third).
HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… GERMANY
If Germany win and France win, they would finish second.
If Germany draw and France win or draw they would finish second.
HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… PORTUGAL
If Portugal win and Germany win, they would likely finish second – unless they win by more goals than Germany, in which case they could go top in that scenario.
If Portugal draw and Germany lose, they would finish second.
HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… HUNGARY
This is the dream scenario for England and very possible.
If Hungary beat Germany, and France beat Portugal, they will finish second.
SPORTS
Siasia rejects five-year ban
Super Eagles Former Coach, Samson Siasia, does not accept the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) verdict on the match-fixing charge brought against him by world football governing body, FIFA, an associate of the Olympic silver medallist, Waidi Akanni, has said.
In 2019, FIFA banned Siasia from all football related activities for life over an alleged plot to fix matches. In addition, the world body also imposed a CHF 50,000 fine on the former Super Eagles striker.
FIFA based the sanction against Siasia on his liaison with Wilson Raj Perumal, a convicted match-fixer from Singapore. FIFA said it tried to contact Siasia via email, adding, however, that the coach never replied any of its messages.
FIFA had said in 2019 that Siasia was ‘guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics’ and also fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,000).’
Shocked by FIFA’s judgment, Siasia ran to CAS to seek justice. CAS earlier scheduled hearing on the case on March 19, 2020, but later postponed it severally owing to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus and the travel restrictions that came with the virus.
The world adjudicatory body recently held the session virtually, giving Siasia the chance to answer to the charges.
In its verdict yesterday, CAS said the imposition of a life ban was ‘disproportionate for a first offence which was committed passively and which had not had an adverse or immediate effect on football stakeholders.’
“The panel acknowledged the need for sanctions to be sufficiently high enough to eradicate bribery and especially match fixing in football,” CAS said.
“However, the panel considered in the particular circumstances of this matter that it would be inappropriate and excessive to impose a financial sanction in addition to the five-year ban since the ban sanction already incorporated a financial punishment in eliminating football as a source of revenue for Mr. Siasia.”
But, according to Akanni, Siasia is shocked that CAS could still punish him for ‘an offence he did not commit.’
Akanni queried the wisdom in the judgment, saying a guilty verdict cannot be based on ‘passive crime.’
He said: “I am not a lawyer, but CAS showed from its statements that it has no evidence to prove that Siasia accepted to fix games.
“What is the meaning of passive crime? Who are the players he recruited to want to rig games. The guy wanted to give him a job and nothing else. The fight is still on.
“Siasia will eventually release the emails he exchanged with Perumal. There was no collateral damage to anybody. If they had any evidence they should release it to the world.”
Akanni said that Siasia didn’t know of the judgment until he called to inform him, adding, “unfortunately, Samson doesn’t read his emails.
“I am shocked that after paying all the money, this is the judgment he gets. They had a zoom meeting with CAS and he stated everything that transpired between him and Perumal. They know that if they freed him, he would sue them for disrupting his life unjustly for two years. The battle is still on.”
Akanni called on Nigerians to rally round Siasia.
“Why should they reduce a life ban to five years if they had any evidence he committed any crime.”
