SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo says truth will come out in tell-all interview amid Man Utd U-turn
Cristiano Ronaldo has declared that the truth about his Manchester United exit saga will come out “in a couple of weeks,” while pledging to give a tell-all interview.
The 37-year-old icon has been unable to secure a move away from Old Trafford with merely 15 days of the summer transfer window remaining. Instead, Ronaldo has reluctantly featured under new manager Erik ten Hag in humiliating back-to-back Premier League defeats, as the Red Devils have started the 2022-23 season with a whimper.
Having kept tight-lipped over his future in public other than to shut down some bits of speculation such as rumours of a fairytale return to Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese superstar has once again broken his silence – this time in the most intriguing manner.
Responding to the speculation via Instagram on Tuesday evening, six days before United are due to face old foes Liverpool in a grudge match at Old Trafford, Ronaldo wrote: “They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”
Having missed the club’s pre-season tour due to what the club described as “family reasons,” the official word from Old Trafford was that their legendary No.7 was firmly not for sale. Now, though, Mirror Football understands that Ten Hag has lost patience with Ronaldo’s downbeat demeanour in and around their Carrington training complex, with the Red Devils becoming open to a sale.
Still, United want to receive a substantial fee and have ruled out terminating his contract, a notion which agent Jorge Mendes is said to have suggested to the Old Trafford board during showdown talks over his megastar client’s hotly-debated future. Ronaldo has been regaining his match fitness during the early stages of the campaign, with Ten Hag having to integrate him due to fellow forward Anthony Martial ‘s absence.
The Red Devils boss was questioned on his star striker’s future ahead of Saturday’s horror show at Brentford, as United lost 4-0. “I deal with the players we have, we plan with him this season,” Ten Hag stated. We are happy with him and now we have to fit him into the team. He has to come to the right fitness levels so that he can do the job we expect him to do.”
Television presenter and journalist Piers Morgan, who claims to be in touch with Ronaldo, tweeted after seeing his comments on Instagram: “As someone who’s been talking to Cristiano throughout this period, I’d say he’s being generous when he says 5… there’s been so much woefully inaccurate & disrespectful garbage written & said about him this year.”
ENTERTAINMENT
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
SPORTS
Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
Former Tottenham man, Darren Bent has told Manchester United to rather go for Chelsea’s young midfielder, Conor Gallagher, instead of signing Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.
Before now, Manchester United have been linked with three Atletico players, Morata, Brazilian forward Mathues Cunha and Portuguese Joao Felix.
But the moves seem not to be coming through and the Red Devils are shifting their attention to Carasco, who according to Daily Telegraph, is valued at £25million.
And Bent believes Gallagher would be ‘perfect’ for Man United, adding that the club should not feel under pressure to sign bigger names.
“Putting superstars together at times just doesn’t fit. Sometimes it may be a lesser player but their mentality is spot-on,” Bent said on Drivetime.
“I heard talk about Conor Gallagher at United. His mentality, his dedication to playing football, his attitude, his hunger, he would be perfect.
“At the end of that, he’s a very, very good footballer. He’d be perfect for someone like Manchester United.”
SPORTS
EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Former Liverpool striker, Luis Suarez has revealed that he advised Darwin Nunez to learn from his mistakes after the Uruguay international saw red for violent conduct in his second Premier League outing against Crystal Palace.
Nunez’s brilliant start to life in England fell apart last Monday night when he was sent off on his Anfield debut for head-butting Joachim Andersen during Liverpool’s Premier League 1-1 draw with Palace.
Speaking to Telemundo, Suarez said that he had spoken with Nunez following the incident, “because he is just starting out and to make him aware that from now on, opponents will be seeking him out twice or three times more often.
“Even more so in England, he’s hearing this from an idiot who makes mistakes and suffers for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger.
“Don’t give them any more chances, it will only get worse.”
“Darwin is someone who listens a lot. He is very smart that way and I think he will try to turn this situation around, it’s not a big deal, we have all made mistakes, we have all been sent off.
“The problem is that he’s only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal out of everything,” the former Barcelona star added.
Suarez, now in his native Uruguay with Nacional, is of course, no stranger to controversy.
As a Liverpool player, he received an eight-match ban after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra, while the end of his time with the Reds coincided with a four-month suspension for biting Juventus legend, Giorgio Chiellini at the FIFA World Cup.
Latest News
- Customer Service Representative Job at Great Brands Nigeria Limited
- Lawless soldiers brutalise policemen for seizing colleague’s Okada
- PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
- Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
- EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blackout looms as IKEDC stops operations
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
LeBron James becomes NBA’s highest earning star ever
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC supporters flood Obasanjo’s residence as Tinubu visits ex-President in Ogun
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: I will tell you who to vote for as my successor – Wike tells Rivers people
-
SPORTS1 day ago
BREAKING: Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe declares Man Utd takeover interest
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
VIDEO: Nigerian female footballer begs for N3.5m lifeline
-
NEWS2 days ago
Famous Adamawa wrestler sentenced to death by hanging for killing wife