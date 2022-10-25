Cristiano Ronaldo returns to group training

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo was back in full team training on Tuesday in the build-up to Thursday’s Europa League clash with Sheriff.

The Portugal forward was dropped from the matchday squad for the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea after leaving both the bench and Old Trafford before full-time as United saw off Tottenham last week.

Talks were held between Ronaldo and manager Erik ten Hag on Tuesday and the forward was welcomed back to the full session soon after.

Ten Hag has publicly insisted that he is ‘counting’ on Ronaldo between now and the end of the season, but 90min understands he is keen to part ways with the forward as soon as January if a buyer can be found.

The dilemma for United is finding a suitor willing to pay Ronaldo’s full wages – a task which proved impossible during the summer – and so a free transfer or a mutual contract termination have not been ruled out.

While Ten Hag is open to losing Ronaldo, he does not want to limit his options further in attack and would demand a replacement be signed before signing off on any departures.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, a target for United during the summer, is high on Ten Hag’s wish list. The Netherlands international, who has publicly admitted he thought he was moving to Old Trafford before the season started, has racked up 13 goals and as many assists in just 20 games across all competitions for PSV.