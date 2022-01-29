SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo receives Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo
Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up the Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo 2020.
Ronaldo has scored a total of 801 goals during his career so far, having played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Portugal.
On Friday January 28, the Manchester United superstar was handed the gong while on holiday in Dubai at the Al Wasl Plaza having reached the landmark following his fairytale return to Old Trafford.
The 36-year-old was greeted by hundreds of supporters who had turned out to catch a glimpse of the superstar at the ceremony.
Ronaldo is spending the international break in Dubai with his family and was seen celebrating Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday at the World’s tallest building Burj Khalifa.
Pogba to remain at Manchester United this summer on one condition
Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, will remain at the club this summer on one condition.
According to The Sun, Pogba is open to staying at Manchester United if interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, remains as the club’s manager.
The France World Cup winner has been so impressed with Rangnick during a number of talks with him that he is ready to make a u-turn rather than leave Old Trafford on a free in the summer of 2022.
Pogba is yet to play for Rangnick due to a thigh injury he sustained while on international duty with France’s national team last November.
But Rangnick’s vision of the future and the part Pogba can play in it at Man United has won over the player.
Rangnick has started to convince Pogba that he can build a midfield and indeed a team around him going forward.
Pogba rejoined Man United from Juventus in 2016.
EPL: Frank Lampard finally gets new job
Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard, may finally land a new job after his dismissal from Stamford in the 2020-2021 season.
Lampard was sacked by the Blues board after just 18 months he was hired to replace Maurizio Sarri and has since then remained without a job.
Chelsea’s statement then said the former England International was fired due to poor results.
Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich had also released statements saying he has “an excellent personal relationship” with the legendary midfielder.
Now, all seems to be set for the former England midfielder to replace Rafa Benitez at Everton, according to football and transfer market expert, Romano Fabrizio.
“Frank Lampard will sign as new Everton manager in the coming hours, confirmed. Decision has been communicated also to Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson tonight. #EFC ,” he tweeted on Friday night.
“Everton are preparing contracts and final clauses to complete the appointment. Frankie’s back.”
Champions League: UEFA announces punishment for Man Utd ahead of Atletico clash
UEFA have fined Manchester United €10,000 after three fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch during their Champions League match against Young Boys in December.
The game, which was essentially a dead rubber, ended in a 1-1 draw.
During the match, three supporters managed to evade security and make their way onto the pitch.
United had taken the lead as Mason Greenwood opened the scoring after just nine minutes, but Fabian Rieder levelled with a stunning strike shortly before half-time.
Ralf Rangnick’s men will now face Atletico Madrid in the last-16.
The Red Devils will be hoping to win the competition for the first time 2008 or at least reach the semi-final stage after last doing so in 2011.
