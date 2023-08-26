Saturday, August 26, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Saudi League with hat-trick, then takes the ball home – Watch

By Online Editor
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to light up Saudi Pro League. Since his move to the West Asian competition, the Portuguese legend’s exploits have been widely followed.

No he again showed why he is considered so dangerous as he scored a triumphant hat-trick for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

On Friday against Al Fateh, Ronaldo found the net three times. Sadio Mane also scored. After the match, Ronaldo even took the ball home.

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the  Manchester City defender moved to Al-Nassr in a deal worth a reported $29 million. Spain centre-back Laporte won 12 major honours during his successful spell with City.

However, he fell out of favour at times during City’s treble-winning campaign and the close-season signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol further restricted his chances of regular action.

The 29-year-old is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli.

Laporte made 180 appearances for City after arriving from Athletic Bilbao for a then club record £57 million in January 2018.

“I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons,” Laporte said.

“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.

“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.

“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”

Laporte won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and five domestic cups as a member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Now he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

 

