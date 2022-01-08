Cristiano Ronaldo issues simple response after Man Utd star warned “keep your mouth shut”

Cristiano Ronaldo has told his Manchester United teammates to “keep working” after the superstar was warned to ‘keep his mouth shut.’

The 36-year-old posted on social media following Trevor Sinclair ‘s claim that he is “causing a lot of problems” at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo will certainly not have envisaged the Red Devils being out of the Premier League title race by January when he triumphantly re-signed for United last August.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly ready to quit the club if interim manager Ralf Rangnick is appointed on a permanent basis and Sinclair has blasted his efforts this season.

The ex- Manchester City forward believes his former club “dodged a bullet” by not signing Ronaldo, having been linked with him before he made his homecoming on the other side of the city.

“I’m starting to think that Manchester City dodged a bullet by not signing Cristiano, I really think that,” Sinclair said on talkSPORT.

“You look at some of the players that are struggling for form at Manchester United, young players, [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford, they’re really struggling for good performances.

“Course you can [blame Ronaldo for that]. Know your role, know your role. You’re a footballer, you’re hired by the football club.

“Keep your mouth shut because at times that’s the best thing to do. He’s causing a lot of problems at the football club.

“Not just his lack of goals in recent times, but the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s gone and Michael went in and dropped him for a game.”

Sinclair has also theorised why Ronaldo chose the Red Devils over City, with United facing a major battle to finish in the Champions League qualification places while Pep Guardiola ‘s men challenge for yet another title.

“I just feel it’s been one of those signings where it looked good, but it’s far from good,” the player-turned-pundit went on.

“For me, one of the reasons I think he may not have considered Manchester City, and it’s certainly not winning trophies because he would have won a lot of silverware there.