Cristiano Ronaldo issues simple response after Man Utd star warned “keep your mouth shut”
Cristiano Ronaldo has told his Manchester United teammates to “keep working” after the superstar was warned to ‘keep his mouth shut.’
The 36-year-old posted on social media following Trevor Sinclair ‘s claim that he is “causing a lot of problems” at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo will certainly not have envisaged the Red Devils being out of the Premier League title race by January when he triumphantly re-signed for United last August.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly ready to quit the club if interim manager Ralf Rangnick is appointed on a permanent basis and Sinclair has blasted his efforts this season.
The ex- Manchester City forward believes his former club “dodged a bullet” by not signing Ronaldo, having been linked with him before he made his homecoming on the other side of the city.
“I’m starting to think that Manchester City dodged a bullet by not signing Cristiano, I really think that,” Sinclair said on talkSPORT.
“You look at some of the players that are struggling for form at Manchester United, young players, [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford, they’re really struggling for good performances.
“Course you can [blame Ronaldo for that]. Know your role, know your role. You’re a footballer, you’re hired by the football club.
“Keep your mouth shut because at times that’s the best thing to do. He’s causing a lot of problems at the football club.
“Not just his lack of goals in recent times, but the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s gone and Michael went in and dropped him for a game.”
Sinclair has also theorised why Ronaldo chose the Red Devils over City, with United facing a major battle to finish in the Champions League qualification places while Pep Guardiola ‘s men challenge for yet another title.
“I just feel it’s been one of those signings where it looked good, but it’s far from good,” the player-turned-pundit went on.
“For me, one of the reasons I think he may not have considered Manchester City, and it’s certainly not winning trophies because he would have won a lot of silverware there.
Salah, Messi, Lewandowski for FIFA Best Player Award
FIFA has announced the final nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year. Robert Lewandowski (Poland/FC Bayern München, Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain) and Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool FC) are the three nominees for the Best Men’s Player award.
The virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Home of FIFA in Zurich on January 17. FIFA Legends Kristine Lilly and Sami Khedira discussed the nominees during a live-streamed announcement event and analysed their chances of winning these prestigious prizes.
The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player are:
Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/FC Barcelona), Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea FC Women) and
Alexia Putellas (Spain/FC Barcelona).
These two awards are given to the outstanding players in women’s and men’s football as voted for by an international jury respectively comprising the current coaches of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), the current captains of all women’s/men’s national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.
The full voting and award process is detailed in the Rules of Allocation. All the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021, including the recipients of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be crowned on January 17 during a TV show broadcast live from the Home of FIFA in Zurich.
GAME OVER! Manchester United ‘end’ transfer interest in Borussia Dortmund hotshot Haaland
Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland this summer.
The Norway international, 21, is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe after scoring 76 goals in 74 games for his current team.
A host of clubs have been linked with Haaland in recent months, including Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
However, according to the Daily Star, United are not considering making an approach for the highly-rated youngster.
It’s believed Haaland has “set his heart” on a move to Real and the Red Devils have reluctantly accepted his decision.
The former Molde and Red Bull Salzburg striker has a €75million release clause in his contract, around £62.7m.
His desire to move to the Spanish capital is also a blow for City manager Pep Guardiola, who had identified Haaland as a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero following his inability to land Harry Kane last summer.
Guardiola has been without a prolific centre-forward since Aguero, who recently retired from football due to a heart problem, was released at the end of last season.
It’s thought Real have been working on a deal to sign Haaland for the last six months and plan on pairing him with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.
The Frenchman, 22, is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer.
Real president Florentino Perez has previously said the signings of Haaland and Mbappe would be impossible without the European Super League.
The ESL, a proposed competition which guaranteed the qualification of 12 clubs each season, collapsed within days of it’s announcement in April after heavy criticism.
“When money does not flow from the rich clubs to the poor clubs, everyone suffers,” said Perez shortly after the collapse.
“It’s impossible to make signings like Mbappe and Haaland, in general, not just for Real Madrid, without the Super League.
Speaking in December, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick praised Haaland but played down transfer rumours.
Rangnick worked with the talent when he was Red Bull’s head of football operations and will become a consultant at Old Trafford when his temporary contract expires.
“Haaland is a fantastic striker,” said the United boss. “I know best myself because I was together with the people at RB Salzburg at the time.
“I was also a little bit involved with the move [Haaland’s] from Molde to Salzburg therefore I know what kind of player he is.
“But in the meantime, the whole world has realised how good the player is. Two years ago, it was only a few people who believed.”
Rangnick currently has plenty of attacking options to choose from, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.
On his current forwards, the interim manager added: “I’m more than happy. The offensive players we have here, we have so many top players in the offensive department that we don’t need to speak about any other players.”
Messi gives PSG condition to stay next season
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi is already considering his future at the French club, according to El Chiringuito’s Lobo Carrasco.
It is being claimed Messi is unsettled and unhappy in Paris and will leave if they don’t win the Champions League trophy.
The 34-year-old only left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2021 but is not enjoying life on the pitch.
Messi also feels his family have failed to settle in France.
Carrasco said: “Leo is happy with little. If he wins (the Champions League) he could stay. But if PSG do not win, he will be thinking.
“It will be five key months. I think he can force through a departure. I think it will be hard for him to stay two years.”
