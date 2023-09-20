Cristiano Ronaldo being lined up for WWE Crown Jewel event- Report

One of the finest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, could embark upon a new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese footballer, who is playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr at present, is reportedly being lined up for an appearance at WWE’s Crown Jewel event in the country. WWE is said to be planning a move to push the popularity of Crown Jewel by inviting Ronaldo as a big-name guest at the event.

The event is set to be held in Saudi Arabia in November.