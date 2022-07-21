SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo in another transfer mess as Real Madrid refuse to sign Man Utd superstar
Real Madrid are reportedly the latest big club to reject a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 37-year-old ace sent shockwaves through the football world when revealing he wants to leave Manchester United this summer.
He dropped the bombshell after United failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League following a dismal campaign that saw the Red Devils finish in sixth spot.
Ronaldo wants to rub shoulders with the world’s best on Europe’s biggest stage and is keen to exit Old Trafford in order to do so.
Ronaldo’s desire to leave the Red Devils was confirmed by Piers Morgan, who’s been in contact with the winger, on Tuesday.
However, his route out of Old Trafford hasn’t gone to plan as many of the continent’s titans have ruled out a swoop for the Portuguese attacker.
Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has tirelessly been trying to engineer a move away from United for his biggest client.
He initially offered Paris Saint-Germain the opportunity to snag Ronaldo but they declined.
Bayern Munich’s response was the same as PSG’s when they were contacted over CR7.
Reports claimed the Bundesliga Champions were considering a move for Ronaldo until their boss Julian Nagelsmann poured cold water on the rumours.
Chelsea were also linked with Ronaldo before they splashed £50million on Raheem Sterling.
And now, Ronaldo’s former club Madrid have also excused themselves from the running, according to Marca.
He spent nine glorious seasons at the Bernabeu after joining from United in 2009, amassing 446 goals and 131 assists in 436 games across all competitions.
But he won’t get the chance to repeat the feat as the La Liga side are not interested in adding him to their ranks.
Los Blancos have already splashed around £85m to bring in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, along with ex-Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger, albeit for free.
And they’re focused on getting rid of some deadweight before jumping back into the market, the report adds.
Although when they finally do get the chequebook out, not a penny will be spent on Ronaldo who could be forced to stick it out with United if an interested party doesn’t come along soon.
SPORTS
Barcelona boss, Xavi finally allowed into USA after visa issues caused by trips to Iran when playing for Al Sadd
Barcelona’s pre-season preparations have been bolstered by the arrival of Xavi after the manager was finally granted a visa to travel to the United States of America.
The Spanish giants flew Stateside last week for a two-week pre-season tour but did so without Xavi after he had his original ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) application rejected,
The issue stemmed from Xavi representing his former club Al Sadd several times in Iran and therefore he required special permission to enter the US.
Travel advice for the USA dictates that if, after March 1 of 2011, an individual has been to Iran or Iraq, they no longer qualify for an ESTA.
The same issue crops up for those who have been to Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya or Somalia.
However, that issue has now been resolved and the Barca boss is now in Miami.
Before being allowed to fly the 42-year-old had to travel to the embassy in Madrid to collect the required documents, according to AS.
The publication adds that Xavi arrived in America on Wednesday evening, having flown from Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport.
Barcelona are currently residing at the Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale with Xavi now able to continue his work in person ahead of the new season.
He’ll also be able to meet new summer signing Robert Lewandowski for the first time, who had already travelled to America to work with his new team-mates.
Xavi will take training on Thursday evening as Barca prepare to face Real Madrid on Saturday – in what will be only the second time in history on US soil, following their 2017 encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium, Las Vegas.
They’ll then head to Dallas to face Juventus on Tuesday night before ending the tour against the New York Red Bulls on July 30.
SPORTS
Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances
For the umpteenth time, the Super Falcons boycotted a scheduled training session Wednesday morning over unpaid allowances at the ongoing Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON) in Morocco.
It was gathered from a credible source in Morocco that even as they were again scheduled to have an evening training session after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly promised to pay the allowance, the Falcons refused to train until their demands were met.
The Super Falcons had arrived Casablanca from Rabat after their 5-4 loss to Morocco and had a recovery session in the swimming pool before the decision to boycott training.
The players reportedly have not been paid since the 2022 AWCON qualifiers.
SPORTS
Lingard set to undergo medicals with Man Utd’s rivals ahead of shock move
Jesse Lingard is set to undergo medicals with Nottingham Forest ahead of a shock transfer, the UK Mirror reports.
The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired in June.
Lingard had been in talks to rejoin West Ham following an impressive loan spell in 2021.
But it is understood that an out-of-the-blue bid from Forest turned his head towards the City Ground.
Lingard is now booked in for medical checks and on the verge of signing a deal with the newly-promoted Premier League side.
If the transfer goes through, he will line up alongside United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has already signed on a season-long loan
