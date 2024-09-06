Monday, September 9, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Emotional On Scoring Historic 900th Career Goal. Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top-scoring player in professional football history© AFP




Not part of the Ballon d’Or shortlist, no problem as Cristiano Ronaldo goes about his business as usual. The Portuguese superstar scored his record-extending 900th career goal as his team defeated Croatia 2-1 in the first game of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. Ronaldo inched closer to the milestone goal when he scored a glorious free-kick for his club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia a few days ago. Last night, the 39-year-old reached the big milestone and celebrated as if he scored the first goal of his career. 

Ronaldo, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, turned in a Nuno Mendes cross in the 34th minute of the match at the Estadio da Luz to script history in professional football.

He appeared emotional as he celebrated the goal, his 131st strike in a Portugal shirt. Half of his goals were scored for Real Madrid, with the remainder spread across his spells at Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and current club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo also took to social media and reacted to the history 900th goal milestone, while also giving a subtle hint that he isn’t thinking about hanging up his boots anytime soon.

Diogo Dalot’s goal had put Portugal in front early on before Ronaldo netted, with a Dalot own-goal reducing the deficit before the break.

The teams are in Group A1 of the latest edition of the Nations League along with Poland and Scotland.

Portugal host Scotland in Lisbon on Sunday. Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, is already the top-scoring player in professional football history. Following him in the second spot is his arch-rival Lionel Messi, with 838 recorded goals in professional football.

With AFP Inputs

Topics mentioned in this article





