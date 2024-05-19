



Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to point at his watch as he made an impromptu gesture during the historic world heavyweight title bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar was among an ensemble of esteemed guests who attended the fight including Anthony Joshua and Steven Gerrard, alongside Wladimir Klitschko and Andriy Shevchenko.

The star-studded crowd demonstrated the importance of what was at stake in Riyadh in the form of arguably the most significant boxing match of a generation. Eventually, it was Usyk who prevailed as the Ukrainian secured sporting immortality in becoming the first unified champion in the weight division since Lennox Lewis in 2000. The man known as ‘The Cat’ started strong in the opening few rounds, before ‘The Gypsy King’ showed his famous staying power as he grew into the contest. However, the balance swung in Usyk’s favour in Round 7 before Fury was saved by the bell following a series of jabs left his flailing on the ropes in Round 9. Eventually, the judges called the fight 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113 as the Ukrainian fighter prevailed to write his name into the history books alongside the greats. Still, it appeared that football superstar Ronaldo was left looking at his watch midway through the fight, as he was caught on camera pointing at the timepiece.

With the local time reaching the 2am mark, the Al-Nassr forward was spotted pointing at his £1.2 million watch, as he clearly appeared concerned that he would be up way into the early hours of the morning. There would be no knockout on the night, however, with the fight going the distance during a memorable spectacle. Prior to this moment, Ronaldo had enjoyed an exchange with fellow football superstar Neymar Jr., as they embraced before the fight after running into each other. Their conversation started with the former asking his peer: “How are you, everything is fine? What about injury?” before Neymar responded: “I’m fine, Oh, your son is with you”, to which Ronaldo answered: “Tomorrow he has school. I told him you will come to watch boxing with me, but remember that tomorrow you will wake up early.” Speaking to the press before the contest, former Barcelona forward Neymar had put his faith in Fury to dispatch of his nemesis in the era-defining event. Putting his support behind the British colossus, he predicted an enjoyable bout, saying: “Tyson, of course, but it’s a great fight, it’s an amazing fight.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool great Gerrard was also in the building at the Kingdom Arena as he confirmed that he could simply not resist the trip to see the two fighters face off for the unified title. Currently the manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, the Anfield great admitted he is a fairweather boxing fan but still appeared excited to be in attendance. With his anticipsation palpable, he said: ‘I’m normally an armchair when it comes to boxing, I’m a big fan but I like to watch it on TV. When it is undisputed, when it is Tyson Fury, when it is so big, when it’s in Saudi, I’ve got to be here to witness it. Making a prediction of his own, the Kop hero added:”Tyson all the way, I have been a huge fan for a very long time. I’m not boxing expert but the size, the reach, the weight, what I’ve seen him do before. I think he is going to be up against a very awkward customer, we all know that, but Tyson Fury all day long.”





