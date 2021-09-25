SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo flanked by bodyguards as he leaves local Post Office
Cristiano Ronaldo proved he still has to do normal everyday chores just like the rest of us when he was pictured stopping off at his local post office before Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford.
The five-time Ballon D’or winner was running errands in Hulme, Manchester city centre on Thursday – leaving in style as he made his way out of the post office and into a luxury black car, walking past the sandwich shop Subway that shares part of the building.
The 36-year-old forward was accompanied by what appeared to be two members of security to keep him at bay from adoring fans.
The Portugal captain has already had a staggering impact since his return at the end of last month, notching four goals in three appearances across all competitions.
His arrival has prompted teammate David de Gea to claim that United can now once again fight for club football’s biggest honours.
SPORTS
Man City owner Sheikh Mansour ‘gives mandate’ to sign Kylian Mbappe ‘at any cost’
Manchester City could beat Real Madrid to the signing of Kylian Mbappe by pouncing for the France hotshot before his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the season.
Sheikh Mansour, the owner of the reigning Premier League champions, has issued a ‘mandate’ to make prolific Mbappe the club’s newest striker ‘at any cost’, according to transfer gurus.
Mega-wealthy Mansour has ordered a move for PSG top scorer Mbappe that could be completed as early as the January transfer window, the Transfer Window has reported.
Real Madrid are desperate to sign the World Cup winner, failing with two bids before the summer transfer window closed on August 31.
The Liga giants confirmed to Sportsmail in August that they had a second offer of €170m (£145m) plus €10m (£9m) emphatically rejected by PSG, who stand to lose the man they signed on a permanent basis for £166m in 2018 for nothing next summer.
Los Blancos had tabled an initial bid of £137m for the 22-year-old less than a week earlier.
City were linked with Tottenham talisman Harry Kane throughout the summer but were strongly rumoured to have been unwilling to meet Spurs’ £150m asking price for the England captain.
Boss Pep Guardiola could swoop for Mbappe in a cut-price deal in the next transfer window, which runs throughout January.
Guardiola insisted before the end of the summer transfer window that he was happy with his squad regardless of their success in capturing Kane, although City are operating without an out-and-out striker in the absence of a direct replacement for club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.
Despite hitting six against RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener, City have only scored more than once in two of their Premier League matches this season.
Mbappe is thought to consider Madrid his first choice, with City one of the few clubs in the world who could provide the prodigy with greater financial incentives than the 13-time Champions League winners.
SPORTS
Lionel Messi’s team-mate “surprised by the way he behaves” in PSG dressing room
Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi has conceded he was left surprised by the conduct of six-time Ballon D’or winner and new teammate Lionel Messi.
Messi shocked the footballing world when he called time on his 21-year career at La Liga giants Barcelona and upped sticks to the French capital on a free transfer after league rulings prevented his Camp Nou contract from being extended.
He has since made three appearances for the Parisian outfit but is yet to find the back of the net – a drought by his exceptional standards, and is currently nursing a knee injury that may rule him out of the huge Champions League clash with Manchester City this week
Though he is still to open his PSG account, Messi has been the subject of praise from Hakimi in a recent interview with French outlet L’Equipe.
“For Messi to leave Barça, like everyone else, I didn’t expect it. And when I heard you were coming here, what can I say? A dream for me! I played with many great players and the only one I missed was Messi! I am proud to evolve with such a good footballer.
“To progress, I will pay attention to how he trains, how he plays. It will grow the team and each of the players that make it up. We speak the same language, in addition, little by little we are getting to know each other.”
Hakmi went on to admit he has been surprised by Messi’s demeanour, claiming: “Building a technical relationship with him is easy! I give him the ball, I run and he will put it where it belongs! (Laughs) I was surprised by the way he behaved, he is simple, quiet.”
Manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Messi’s injury before the Ligue 1 fixture against Metz, which the Argentine duly missed as a result of the knock to his knee.
SPORTS
Joel Glazer makes fresh Man Utd transfer promise after Cristiano Ronaldo return
Manchester United owner Joel Glazer has insisted that there is “work to be done” to restore the Red Devils to the former glories but has claimed he is happy with the transfer dealings conducted in the summer.
Speaking to supporters during the latest quarterly meeting of the Manchester UnitedFans’ Forum at Old Trafford on Friday, Glazer tuned in via video link from his home in the United States.
Plenty of topics were on the table as fans had the chance to pose their questions to an owner who has been accused of being deliberately elusive over the course of the Glazer family’s 17-year relationship with Man Utd.
Discussion quickly turned to on-pitch matters, where Glazer expressed his excitement over the new additions that have arrived at Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window.
The American businessman claimed that “the most important thing is always on-the-pitch success”, before revealing “We’re very happy with the summer,”
He did, however, add that the process of squad development was ongoing in a promise that business will not stop there.
“We can always improve,” he said. “There’s always more work to be done.”
United forked out more than £130m on three players in the summer after the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho (£73m), Rapheal Varane (£40m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£18m).
