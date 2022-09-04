SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo delighted as Antony scores on Man Utd debut
Cristiano Ronaldo was elated after Antony scored on his Manchester United debut to put the Red Devils 1-0 up against Arsenal.
The 22-year-old winger slotted home against the run of play after completing his £85million transfer from Ajax fourth days ago. Erik ten Hag’s star signing was thrown straight in against the Gunners and got off to a perfect start when he guided home in the first half. Television cameras then panned to Ronaldo, who was seen applauding Antony’s goal from the United bench.
The Red Devils’ opening goal came after Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli thought he’d broken the deadlock in the 11th minute, but Martin Odegaard’s challenge on Christian Eriksen was deemed to be a foul by VAR. Referee Paul Tierney needed to watch a replay multiple times on the pitch-side monitor, as Mikel Arteta’s men were left dismayed by the decision.
Gary Neville gave his reaction to Antony’s opener on commentary for Sky Sports by saying: “Well I said he had to have a good start, well he just has. Arsenal have been the better team in the last 15 minutes but this pass from Christian Eriksen is brilliant and it just opens up the game.
“Well done to Paul Tierney he plays the advantage, [Marcus] Rashford, he just knows Antony is there. It’s on a plate, he goes down early [Aaron] Ramsdale. We mentioned it before the cutting in on the left-foot, it’s a dream position for the Brazilian.”
United came into the game looking to make it three successive wins in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, are the only team to still boast a 100 per cent record after six matches. Neville’s fellow Red Devils legend, Roy Keane, fancied his old club to come out on top and declared pre-match: “I fancy United strongly, I really do.
“Arsenal had a brilliant start, United more of a settled team, they’ve built on the momentum from the Liverpool game, then Southampton and Leicester. At home today, big game, Arsenal, I don’t see United losing. I just think it’s efficient, clean sheets, settled team.
“I don’t think United team will be obsessed with possession, I think Arsenal will have joy from that point of view but there’s a belief, Fernandes has done really well, leadership, settled back four, plenty of pace, seems to be hunger back in the group. There’s good signs for United.”
Gunners icon Paul Merson disagreed, though, backing his former employers to come away with the win. “What a time to come here, five on the trot, playing well. He’s the most important player, Odegaard. When you come to Old Trafford you’ll have a lot of the ball but you’ve got to be so clinical… You’re looking at form, I don’t see why Arsenal can’t get anything out the game.”
SPORTS
Man Utd new boy Antony handed debut vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag has admitted Casemiro has got to get used to his style of play before he earns his first Manchester United start after the Brazilian was named on the bench for their clash with Arsenal.
The Red Devils are searching for their fourth successive Premier League win after beating Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City, and, unsurprisingly, Ten Hag has made just one change to his starting XI. £86million signing Antony has come in for Anthony Elanga, with Jadon Sancho expected to move across to the left-side.
However, the main question mark from his selection is that Casemiro starts as a substitute for the third consecutive game following his £70m arrival from Real Madrid. Scott McTominay has kept his place once again, with Ten Hag sticking with the same midfield with the Scotland international alongside Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.
When asked about his decision to keep Casemiro on the bench, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “He is new in the team, he has to adapt to the team. He has to get used to my way of playing football. The other thing, Scott McTominay is playing really well.”
Meanwhile, Antony became United’s second most expensive signing on deadline day as he joined from Ajax and is set to bring pace and trickery to the Red Devils’ attack. Ten Hag had no doubts about bringing him straight into the side, rather than bedding him in slowly.
Ten Hag added: “He knows the style we want to play and what we expect and demand. He can be an offensive threat with his speed in one on ones.”
SPORTS
Man Utd vs Arsenal: Ten Hag explains why Casemiro was on the bench
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has explained the decision behind his starting XI to face Arsenal on Sunday.
Ten Hag has left captain Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro on the bench for the game at Old Trafford.
However, Antony, who only arrived this week from Ajax, starts against the Gunners.
On starting Antony, Ten Hag said: “He knows the style we want to play and what we expect and demand.
“He can be an offensive threat in one on ones, his speed – that makes the choice to play him.”
And on leaving Casemiro on the bench again, he added: “He is new in the team, he has to adapt to the team. He has to get used to my way of playing football. “The other thing, Scott McTominay is playing really well.”
SPORTS
Erling Haaland felt sorry for Robert Lewandowski after failed Bayern Munich transfer
Erling Haaland has admitted that he was left feeling sorry for ex- Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after the German giants tried to pinch him from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.
Manchester City eventually won the race for Haaland, who was courted by a whole host of European heavyweights after a remarkable two-and-a-half-year spell at Dortmund. The 22-year-old plundered 86 goals in just 89 games for the Bundesliga outfit – a return that, unsurprisingly, piqued Bayern’s interest., according to The Sun.
Haaland’s next move was so hotly anticipated that the Norway superstar was even filmed mulling over his decision. ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’ reveals Bayern’s interest; something the German giants have previously tried to deny.
But now, Haaland’s reaction to the approach has been revealed for the first time – and the striker was less than impressed with Bayern’s plot to replace Lewandowski, who had long been one of the club’s most consistent players.
Speaking in the documentary, Haaland says: “If I try to imagine how Lewandowski thinks… I don’t know how many goals and titles he has for the club. Then I do actually feel a little sorry for him. At the same time it’s a chance for him to take the next step in his career. It feels disrespectful, but at the same time it is an opportunity for him.
And the striker’s father, former Manchester City midfielder Alf Inge Haaland, also spoke on Bayern’s interest: “They have shown interest, they have. I understand that they want to protect themselves. If he doesn’t end up there they will say ‘it was never on the agenda, we already have the best striker’.”
Although Bayern denied claims that they tried to hijack Manchester City’s bid for Haaland, the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has now conceded for the first time that they did try to lure the striker to Munich.
He recently told Sky Sports Germany: “We were in talks [for Haaland], but it became clear that things might not work out that way for both sides. That’s why he’s at Manchester City now and that’s why we have other players.”
Lewandowski, who boasted an imperious goalscoring record for Bayern, was less than impressed by the club’s attempts to replace him and ended the summer at Barcelona after angling for a dream switch to the Nou Camp.
