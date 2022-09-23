SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with ‘improper and/or violent conduct following the incident where he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand.
The incident happened at Everton’s Goodison Park after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat last April.
Footage shared on social media showed the Portugal international appearing to smash a phone out of a young fan’s hand as he left the pitch and headed towards the tunnel.
Ronaldo was cautioned by police regarding the incident in August and later issued an apology to 14- year-old Jacob Harding on his Instagram account, admitting his emotions after such a damaging result had got the better of him.
United have announced they will be supporting their player in response to the charge.
A statement from the FA read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022.
‘It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.’
Giroud close to breaking Thierry Henry’s record
Olivier Giroud scored for France on Thursday night, as they beat Austria 2-1 in the Nations League.
The AC Milan striker converted Antoine Griezmann’s cross in the 65th minute.
It was Giroud’s 49th international goal for Les Bleus.
He is now two shy of Thierry Henry’s national record, while also becoming the oldest player to ever score for France.
Giroud, who set up the first goal for Kylian Mbappe, was replaced by Ousmane Dembele to the Stade de France crowd’s standing ovation.
“Oliver deserves it, I am very happy for him. He had difficult periods with his club but always performed well with us.
“If I call him, it’s so he can score goals. And he had many opportunities,” coach Didier Deschamps said after the match.
Nothing has changed – Jose Mourinho doubles down on retirement plan
Roma boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated his desire to call time on his glittering managerial career in a “few more years”.
Mourinho, 59, is one of the greatest managers of all time. He’s won 26 trophies since becoming a manager 22 years ago, including eight league titles in four different countries, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and the Europa Conference League.
The Portuguese has also been named as FIFA’s World Coach of the Year, the BBC’s Coach of the Year, UEFA’s Manager of the Year twice, Serie A’s Coach of the Year twice and the Premier League’s Manager of the Season three times – among other honours.
Mourinho has made no secret of his plan to retire in his sixties and reaffirmed that desire at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event. “These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue,” insisted Mourinho. “I feel good, I feel strong [and] motivated.
“I like winning, I hate losing – nothing has changed. The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on. Not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years.”
Mourinho has managed Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma during his managerial career. He was appointed by Roma in July 2021, three months after being sacked by Spurs.
England fans filmed chanting f*** the pope in Milan ahead of UEFA Nations League fixture vs Italy
England fans repeatedly chanted “F*** the Pope” and were involved in minor skirmishes in the Italian city of Milan on Thursday night.
Italian Police took a softly softly approach towards the Three Lions supporters and there was barely an officer in sight in the popular Navigli canal district. There were no major incidents involving the fans but they constantly sang “F*** the Pope and the IRA” throughout the evening.
They also chanted “Ten German Bombers” and “We hate Celtic” – believed to refer to the behaviour of fans of the Glasgow club following the death of the Queen.
Missiles were thrown at a four man crew rowing on the canal and dozens of fans could be seen urinating into the water.
A couple of bars shut their doors after the incidents and the England fans headed off to other areas of the city with no further trouble.
