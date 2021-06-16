SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks two records as Portugal begin Euro 2020 with victory
Reigning European champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in their opening game of Euro 2020 in Budapest.After stubborn resistance, the Hungarians had their hearts broken late on.
First by an 84th-minute Raphael Guerreiro deflected strike, and then a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.
The Juve striker stepped up to put the game to bed from the penalty spot moments later, and he added a third after some intricate passing.
The 36-year-old linked wonderfully well in the penalty box with substitutes Rafa Silva and Joao Moutinho, before rounding the goalkeeper to finish off the dogged hosts.
The goals move Ronaldo on to 11 at the Euros, two clear of previous joint-record holder Michel Platini.
Marco Rossi’s men had parked the bus successfully for 85 minutes, thinking that they had taken an unlikely lead when Szabolcs Schon beat Rui Patricio at his near post, but his dream strike would be ruled out for offside in a let off for the joint pre-tournament favourites.
Diogo Jota of Liverpool was wasteful with numerous chances, and Bruno Fernandes hardly got a sniff in the number 10 role, other than a long-range drive that tested Peter Gulacsi in the home net, but in the end, it wouldn’t matter; with the Portuguese ultimately reigning supreme, getting their Euros campaign off to the perfect start – just.
UEFA take final decision on banning Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus from Champions League
UEFA have admitted Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona into next season’s Champions League, despite their refusal to pull out of the proposed breakaway European Super League (ESL) project.
The European football governing body confirmed it has sent out admission letters to all the clubs that will participate in the competition.
Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real have also been suspended by UEFA’s independent appeals body.
“Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season’s Uefa club competitions today,” UEFA said on Tuesday.
Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League, not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project.
The English Premier League Big Six all pulled out, along with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.
Gusau re-elected AFN President, Adeleye, Idem finish First, Second VPs
President of the Athletics Federation of NIgeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has been reelected.
He was reelected at the 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, held at the Jambali Hotel, Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
Announcing the results of the polls, Chairman 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, Otunba Jambright Sumounu said that Gusau polled 20 out of available 22 votes to emerge winner.
For the position of AFN First Vice President, Sumounu announced Prince Sunday Adeleye winner with 15 votes.
According to him, Patrick Esther got three votes, while Solomon Abari garnered for for that position.
Nneka Idem secured victory in the Second Vice President position as she got 13 out of the 22 votes, leaving opponents, Janet Wilson 1and Esther Mali with one and eight votes .
Some dignitaries that observed the election are former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, Mayor of Juba City and South Sudan Athletics Federation, President, General Samir, Camas and former House of Representatives member, Ismail Hussein.
Zinedine Zidane clashes with journalist after “stupid” Real Madrid question
Zinedine Zidane was involved in a spiky public spat with a Spanish reporter after he took offence to a question asked about his Real Madrid departure.
The legendary Frenchman called time on his second stint as Real boss following their failure to win a trophy in the 2020/21 season.
It’s the second time Zidane has walked away from the Santiago Bernabeu, this time being replaced by former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Following his exit, the 48-year-old penned an open letter to Los Blancos supporters admitting he felt a lack of respect from certain figures at the club and no longer had the faith of president Florentino Perez.
Zinedine Zidane initially ignored the reporters question as he walked with his family
“In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level,” Zidane explained in the later, printed in AS.
WRight now, things are different. I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term.
“I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don’t win, you have to leave.
“But with this a very important thing has been forgotten, everything I built day-to-day has been forgotten, what I brought to my relationships with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team.”
The letter continued: “I want there to be respect for what we have achieved together.
“I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president over the past few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches.
“I wasn’t asking for privileges, of course not, just a little more recollection.”
In footage obtained by Spanish news outlet Directo Gol TV, Zidane was approached and asked if he had any regrets about his candid letter to fans.
Despite ignoring the initial question, he then turned around and snapped back: “Are you going to keep asking the same stupid questions? Your job is shameful.
“It’s always the same with you. We know each other, the same always happens.
“You come here, come talk to me. You go.”
