Cristiano Ronaldo breaks two records as Portugal begin Euro 2020 with victory

Reigning European champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in their opening game of Euro 2020 in Budapest.After stubborn resistance, the Hungarians had their hearts broken late on.

First by an 84th-minute Raphael Guerreiro deflected strike, and then a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

The Juve striker stepped up to put the game to bed from the penalty spot moments later, and he added a third after some intricate passing.

The 36-year-old linked wonderfully well in the penalty box with substitutes Rafa Silva and Joao Moutinho, before rounding the goalkeeper to finish off the dogged hosts.

The goals move Ronaldo on to 11 at the Euros, two clear of previous joint-record holder Michel Platini.

Marco Rossi’s men had parked the bus successfully for 85 minutes, thinking that they had taken an unlikely lead when Szabolcs Schon beat Rui Patricio at his near post, but his dream strike would be ruled out for offside in a let off for the joint pre-tournament favourites.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool was wasteful with numerous chances, and Bruno Fernandes hardly got a sniff in the number 10 role, other than a long-range drive that tested Peter Gulacsi in the home net, but in the end, it wouldn’t matter; with the Portuguese ultimately reigning supreme, getting their Euros campaign off to the perfect start – just.