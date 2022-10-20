Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Manchester United squad for Chelsea clash | Football

Manchester United have dropped Cristiano Ronaldo (Picture: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea this weekend.

The Portugal striker, 37, left Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday’s Premier League win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo looked glum on the sidelines despite United’s dominance and left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned briefly to the dressing room but had left the ground by the time his team-mates returned to celebrate an impressive victory.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win, Erik ten Hag confirmed he had not seen or spoken to Ronaldo but promised to ‘deal with’ the situation on Thursday.

A statement from Manchester United read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

‘The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.’

Ronaldo largely impressed last season after making a sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, scoring 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions.