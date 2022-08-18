SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player with 14 days left of the summer transfer window, but agent Jorge Mendes is still working to engineer a move, having now contacted Borussia Dortmund
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ to join Borussia Dortmund as his Manchester United exit saga drags on.
The 37-year-old still hopes to find a route out of Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes in just two weeks’ time, but so far agent Jorge Mendes has been unable to engineer a move which suits his megastar client’s desires. Ronaldo is desperate to keep playing in the Champions League and BILD now claim that he’s set his sights on Dortmund.
The German outlet report that Mendes has already offered him to BVB chiefs, but received a discouraging response. Dortmund are said to have have zero intention of bringing Ronaldo to the Westfalenstadion, with his eye-watering wages cited as the primary reasons. That’s despite the Black and Yellows manager Edin Terzic losing star signing Sebastien Haller early in the season after the French striker was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
Ronaldo’s keenness to join Dortmund stems from the Bundesliga giants being in the Champions League this term, as the Portuguese superstar looks to consolidate his place as the competition’s all-time goalscorer. Ronaldo sits 15 goals ahead of eternal rival Lionel Messi in the history books, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus talisman bagging six in seven games for United last season.
But now the Red Devils will compete in the second-rate Europa League for the upcoming campaign, with new boss Erik ten Hag tasked with returning United to the top. It may take a while, though, and Ronaldo isn’t interested in sticking around for what’s set to be a lengthy rebuilding process.
The Red Devils’ No.7 has featured in both of their Premier League games this season, but multiple reports suggest that his mood around the club’s Carrington training complex has been miserable. As Ten Hag and United officials weigh up whether it’s worth keeping an unhappy Ronaldo for the sake of his goals, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently took to Instagram to declare that the truth about his situation will come out “in a couple of weeks.”
“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks,” Ronaldo wrote. “The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”
The Independent say that boyhood club Sporting Lisbon have offered to take him back in a homecoming move – but only if the Red Devils tear up his £360,000-a-week contract and allow him to leave for free. A decision on Ronaldo’s future will need to be made soon, though, as transfer deadline day on September 1 is fast approaching.
SPORTS
EPL: Still far from perfect – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has insisted his side is “still far from perfect” despite a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
The win saw the Gunners maintain their perfect start to the season and go top of the Premier League.
However, Arteta was not happy with his team conceding too many chances to the hosts after the break.
“Still far [from perfect],” Arteta said in an interview with Sky Sports.
“We had some strong periods. In the second half we conceded too many chances for Bournemouth. I’m proud, it’s not easy to come here and win 3-0 but there are still things to prove.
“We started the game really well. We were dominant, precise. The two goals gave us a lot of confidence. Jesus was involved in the goals. His contribution to the team was outstanding.”
SPORTS
Inter beat Spezia on Lukaku’s San Siro return
Inter Milan made it in Serie A with Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia on Romelu Lukaku’s return to the San Siro, while Domenico Berardi fired Sassuolo to a 1-0 win over Lecce.
Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa struck in front of a large and enthusiastic home crowd to ensure a perfect six points for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter as they bid to reclaim the league title from local rivals AC Milan.
Champions Milan make the short trip to Atalanta on Sunday in the weekend’s headline match.
Lukaku might not have scored in front of his adoring fans before being substituted in the 68th minute, but he was key to Inter’s first two goals.
His perfect knock-down from Nicolo Barella’s clipped pass allowed Martinez to break the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, lashing home his opening goal of the season.
It was the first sign of the rebirth of a partnership which devastated Serie A during Lukaku’s first spell at Inter before his disastrous big-money move to Chelsea last summer.
“We’re happy because we played well. We have six points,” said Martinez when asked if he was pleased the combo nicknamed ‘LuLa’ was back in action.
Belgium forward Lukaku then began the move which led to Calhanoglu doubling the hosts’ lead seven minutes after the break.
His charge towards the Spezia area ended with a cool low finish past Bartlomiej Dragowski from Turkey international Calhanoglu.
Also involved in Inter’s second was Milan Skriniar, who according to Italian media is no longer for sale after a summer of speculation that the Slovakia defender was on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.
Correa completed the scoring in the 82nd minute with a simple strike, brilliantly set up by fellow substitute Edin Dzeko.
Italy forward Berardi celebrated his new contract with Sassuolo by crashing home a winner against Lecce which left their promoted opponents on zero points.
The 28-year-old committed his future to the club on Wednesday by signing a three-year extension until 2027.
“I have to say that it’s been a good week,” said Berardi to DAZN.
“For me, Sassuolo is a big family, I’ve stayed because they’ve taken care of me since I was a child and in the end, the heart wants what the heart wants.”
Berardi ensured Alessio Dionisi’s side, thumped by Juventus on Monday, got off the mark when he met a clearance from a corner with a volley which arrowed into the net.
It was the 102nd Serie A goal by Berardi, who has played his entire professional career at Sassuolo and was part of the team which got them into the top flight for the first time in 2013.
Sassuolo will need Berardi on top form after losing centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham and Giacomo Raspadori, whose move to Napoli was confirmed just after the end of Saturday’s matches.
The early games passed off without much incident, with goalless draws between Torino and Lazio, and Udinese against Salernitana.
AFP
SPORTS
Martin Odegaard reveals chat with Gabriel Jesus after snatching Arsenal goal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has cleared the air over his second goal against Bournemouth, where he appeared to snatch the ball from teammate Gabriel Jesus.
Captain Odegaard scored twice for the Gunners inside the opening 15 minutes on Saturday, setting Mikel Arteta’s side on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory. William Saliba rounded off the scoring, and Jesus thought he’d added a fourth only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR check.
Arsenal’s number nine had looked ready to pounce after Ben White’s low ball into the box, but was left waiting to add to the two goals he scored last weekend against Leicester City. However, Odegaard shut down any efforts anyone might have made to turn it into a bigger issue than it was.
“He was okay with me, he said I was in a better position,” Odegaard said after the game. “I try to give him one back but unfortunately [it] was offside but that’s football
“I think he’s not just about the goals, he gives us so much in the play as well,” the Norwegian star explained. “He drops down to combine, he’s brilliant in a lot of phases in the game, it’s amazing to play with and we’re really lucky to have him here.”
Odegaard’s brace has seen him pull level with Jesus on two league goals this season. Gabriel Martinelli also has two for Arsenal, with Saliba and Granit Xhaka notching one apiece over the first three games.
The victory for Arsenal moved them to the top of the table, at least until Manchester City face Newcastle United on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur had briefly gone top at lunchtime with a narrow victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game.
