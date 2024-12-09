Cristian Romero sends message to Ange Postecoglou amid Tottenham slump

Cristian Romero has thrown his support behind Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou after their disappointing defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs raced into an early 2-0 lead against their London rivals but capitulated to a disheartening 4-3 defeat after a brace from Cole Palmer as well as goals from Jadon Sancho and Enzo Fernandez.

The result intensifies pressure on Postecoglou whose side sit 11th in the Premier League and have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Despite promises to win a trophy in his second season, Spurs fell to an all-to-familiar defeat under the Australian, with Jamie Carragher suggesting that Postecoglou is risking getting sacked if he doesn’t change his ways.

‘There’s this idea of playing a pure game and the Tottenham fans singing “We’ve got our Tottenham back” but you won’t win anything, you won’t challenge,’ Carragher said on Sky Sports.

‘I wake up every morning hoping the sun is shining, so I can put some shorts and a T-shirt on but if it’s raining, you put your coat on. You can’t have this idea about playing one way, it won’t work. If it doesn’t change, he won’t be here next season.’

Romero, however, insisted his side are still happy under Postecoglou and said injuries were to blame for their topsy-turvy form this campaign.

‘He’s a great coach. We saw it in the first season. In this second one we’ve suffered a lot of injuries,’ Romero, who came off in the second half with a niggle, told Telemundo

‘Players are the first one to be criticised, then if we lose 10 games, the staff can be changed, but nobody talks about what is actually happening.

‘We are very happy with this staff, me and my colleagues. We love how they work and the football they try to play. We’ll try to move on quickly.’

Postecoglou, meanwhile, was still confident that his methods and tactics had buy-in from the players despite the lack of results in the last months.

‘They are giving everything they can,’ he said after the game. ‘It diminishes performances as well because they probably need a rest but we can’t give them a rest.

‘I think it is something we need to tackle head on and keep pushing on. There is still plenty to play for us between now and January just to make sure we keep performing.

‘I still sense within this squad there is a real conviction in what we are doing and if we maintain that we will turn our season around and hopefully at some point we hit some smoother waters in terms of some of the things that are happening at the moment.’

Spurs will look to get back to winnings ways in midweek when they travel to face Rangers in the Europa League.