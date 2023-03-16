Thursday, March 16, 2023
HomeBusinessCredit Suisse secures $54 bln lifeline as authorities rush to prevent global...
Business

Credit Suisse secures $54 bln lifeline as authorities rush to prevent global bank crisis

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
2
Credit Suisse secures $54 bln lifeline

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Thursday said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global financial crisis.

The Swiss bank’s announcement helped stem heavy selling in financial markets in Asian morning trade on Thursday, following torrid sessions in Europe and the United States overnight as investors fretted about potential runs on global bank deposits.

In its statement early Thursday, Credit Suisse said it would exercise an option to borrow from the central bank up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion). That followed assurances from Swiss authorities on Wednesday that Credit Suisse met “the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks” and that it could access central bank liquidity if needed.

Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be given an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis and its problems have raised serious doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain their fight against inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street’s tumble on Thursday and investors bought gold, bonds and the dollar. While the bank’s announcement helped trim some of those losses, trade was volatile and sentiment fragile.

Previous article
Karim Benzema Guides Real Madrid Past Liverpool To Reach Champions League Quarters
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network