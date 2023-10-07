The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa on Friday said there were ample and credible pieces of evidence linking singer, Azeez Fashola, Naira Marley and promoter, Samson Balogun aka Sam Larry with cyber-bullying, physical abuse, a threat to life, and assault against the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as MohBad.

The commissioner disclosed this in a briefing on Friday in Lagos State, while giving an update on police investigation.

Mohbad died in September under questionable circumstances with videos of the singer being bullied and assaulted resurfacing after his demise.

His former label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry have been fingered for being accomplices and are currently in the police detention.

The commissioner disclosed, “While Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their non-being complicit in the incident that occurred between 10-12 September 2023, there are ample electronic and credible witness pieces of evidence linking them to cyberbullying, a threat to life, assault occasioning harm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace against the deceased in his lifetime”

This disclosure came during a press conference by the Lagos Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, as he announced the names of those apprehended in connection with the singer’s demise.

According to Commissioner Owohunwa, PrimeBoy, who is among the suspects, attended Mohbad’s show in Ikorodu on September 10, 2023, accompanied by the singer.

“At the end of the show, Mohbad and Ibrahim (Primeboy) were engaged in a violent fight during which Mohbad was injured. The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death, he is being treated as a suspect,” he said.