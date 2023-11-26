Dak Prescott is going to be a dad!

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, are expecting their first child, a baby girl, together.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak,” Ramos captioned a series of stunning black-and-white maternity shots.

Prescott, 30, gushed over the exciting milestone in his girlfriend’s comment section.

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained!” he exclaimed.

“God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️.”

“I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍,” he concluded.

The athlete also shared Ramos’ post on his Instagram Story, writing, “Beyond Blessed!” and “Girl Dad Incoming.”

It’s not clear how long Prescott and the premise area manager for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits have been together, but it could be possible that they began seeing each other sometime after the NFL star and his former girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, broke up around March 2022.

Furthermore, he played coy when asked by WFAA in August about his relationship status. He simply replied, “It’s pending.”

Prescott was ready to go Instagram-official, however, one week ago for Ramos’ 30th birthday.

In the second photo of a slideshow she shared to commemorate her special day, the birthday girl could be seen getting ready to blow out a candle with the star quarterback looking at her with pure adoration.

He also wished her a happy birthday in the comments section.

“So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club my love ♥️🔥,” he wrote.

The exciting baby news comes as Prescott continues a winning season with the Cowboys, who have an 8-3 record.

He also leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes for the season and ranks second with 70% competed passes, per ESPN.