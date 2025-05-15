South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has slammed citizens who left the country, describing them as “cowards.”

According to the president, South Africans are resilient people who stay to solve their country’s problems.

A group of 59 white South Africans had the country and resettled in the US by President Donald Trump.

The president said they are “cowards” insisting “they’ll be back soon” following their arrived in the US on Monday.

They were granted refugee status by the US President who claimed they faced racial discrimination back home.

He said South africans leaving the country are those unhappy with efforts of his administration to put an end to the inequities of the country’s apartheid past.

He said the it was a sad moment for those running away from the country the country adding that “We don’t run away from our problems.”

The President said the best option was for them to stay and “solve our problems, adding that “when you run away you are a coward, and that’s a real cowardly act.”

President Trump and South Africa-born richest man in the world Elon Musk, have claimed the South Africa was committing “genocide” against white farmers in the country.

The Trump administration had also accused the leadership of the African country of seizing land from white farmers without paying compensation.