COVID-19 Omicron variant: Ayade suspends 2021 Calabar Carnival
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has suspended the 2021 Calabar Carnival following emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, Omricon, in some countries of the world.
The governor said he took the decision after a prolonged debate among his aides, including commissioners, special advisers special assistants, speaker of the House of Assembly and council chairmen during an enlarged executive council meeting.
Announcing the suspension, Ayade cited the health concerns arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 variant, Omicron, as well as prevailing security situation in the country as reasons for the suspension.
He said he would not as a governor and leader compromise the lives and safety of the citizens of the state for the fleeting excitement of the carnival.
Ayade said: “We voted more than three times to arrive at no carnival this year in the best interest of Cross Riverians. I’m sad of course as I wanted the carnival for 2021 but the majority carried the day. Dear Cross Riverians, we need to be alive first to enjoy Christmas and carnival. The new COVID-19 variant is dangerous.”
One of the speakers and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Chief Edem Duke, noted that it would be a mockery for a state, which Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, is the Chair of Nigerian Commissioners of Health Forum to hold carnival amidst the dangers of the new COVID-19 wave.
Nigerian artistes Femi Kuti; son, Made, Wizkid, Burna Boy nominated for Grammy Awards
Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his son, Made have been named among nominees for the 2022 edition of the Grammy Awards.
Both artistes were selected for their Legacy+ album featuring tracks like ‘Stop The Hate’ and ‘Na Bigmanism Spoil Government’.
Fellow Nigerian singers Wizkid and Burna Boy are also among the nominees in the 64th Grammy Awards.
The musicians got nominations in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.
Others are Rocky Dawuni for Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1, Angélique Kidjo for Mother Nature, Daniel Ho & Friends for East West Players Presents – Live in Concert.
One-time Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy fetched a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance for his collaboration with Angelique Kidjo.
Femi Kuti’s ‘Pa Pa Pa’ and Wizkid and Tems song ‘Essence’ were also nominated in this category.
The award is presented by the Recording Academy in recognition of music achievements in the United States.
Femi Kuti is the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti.
One injured during fight between Nigerian music star, Davido’s gang and another gang in Dubai club
One person has reportedly sustained injuries after Nigerian hip-hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his men allegedly got into a fight with some people in a club in Dubai, UAE.
According to reports, David’s crew, known as the ’30 billion gang’ reportedly got into a fight at a club in Dubai, UAE over the weekend.
From videos that have now gone viral, some men said to be Davido team members engaged in a brawl, breaking bottles at the club after the artiste ‘felt oppressed’.
Eyewitnesses claimed the ‘Dubai guys’ got to the club and ordered a lot of expensive drinks after which Davido got in and ordered just one Azul and Don Julio.
An eyewitness said patrons bought more drinks and brought out their phones to record the musician but the club’s bouncer approached them and asked them to stop recording, saying Davido didn’t like it.
“Davido only ordered one Azul and Don Julio whereas the people I went with already ordered Moet, Azul and others, that was where the problem started. Bouncers came to meet us and asked us to stop making videos. Is Davido the owner of the club? Is his father the owner of the club?” one of the members of the other camp asked.
An argument ensued and a fight broke out between Davido’s crew and the patrons. One of the patrons allegedly collapsed after a bottle was smashed on his head.
The police intervened but some of the ladies thereafter created a scene outside the club as they claimed Davido’s men seized their phones for recording the fight.
A lady said, “You know Dubai boys love buying drinks so Davido felt oppressed. There was a guy that was making a video of Davido and Davido asked the bouncer to collect the phone from the guy. The young man said he had done nothing wrong that why will Davido ask for his phone to be seized, that was how he got angry and started throwing bottles, his boys started throwing glass cups, it was not a small issue. A young man even fainted there.”
One of the ladies identified as Bianca was heard hurling insults at the musician saying she was not going to go until she retrieved her phone.
Others accused Davido of being arrogant and capitalising on the fact that he was a celebrity.
Over the weekend, Davido donated the sum of N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria.
The music artiste, who asked his friends to send him money for his birthday, thereafter received about N200 million from Nigerians, including billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.
He announced on Friday that he was donating the N250 million to orphanages to help give children in those places a good life.
According to Davido, who made a personal donation of N50 million to the cause, giving and helping people around him was one of his biggest joys in life.
Gov. Ugwuanyi receives Whitemoney, confers him with “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, hosted the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 6 edition (Shine Ya Eye), Mazi Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, an illustrious son of the state, popularly known as Whitemoney, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Enugu, commending him for his uncommon love, humility and Godliness and consistency with the Enugu spirit, which he said endeared him to his Housemates and the viewing public.
Gov. Ugwuanyi who appreciated God’s grace on the Big Brother Naija winner, described him as “a worthy son of Enugu State, truly representative of the humility, talent, industry, ambition, and Godliness of a true Enugu youth, saying: “I therefore call on the teeming Enugu youths to deploy their creative talents and skills to win more laurels for the state”.
Conferring Whitemoney with the status of “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”, Gov. Ugwuanyi who described the crown he brought home as “most deserving”, urged him to feel good about his accomplishment which he truly earned, saying: “We are very proud of you and wish you many more successes”.
Jokingly, the governor said: “In a lighter mood Mr. Whitemoney, Ndi Enugu who followed your activities in the House observed that you spent most of your time in the Kitchen. While we do not claim to know the meaning, we however decided to provide enough food for dinner as we do not wish to see you visiting the kitchen tonight”.
Responding, the elated Whitemoney who declared that “God’s grace located me abundantly”, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the great honour and warm reception.
He also expressed gratitude to the people of Enugu State and all those who supported him while in the House and promised to uphold “the good things we started from the House”.
His words: “Mazi never changed; I am still cooking; I have not changed; the level has changed but I have not changed; I am still the same person.
“Thank you so much Your Excellency; Daddy I am grateful and I promise to serve this state with all my heart; with my best capacity to do what is right for the Enugu youth empowerment and growth of the community at large.
Present at the event were the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Secretary to the State Government and Director General of South East Governors’ Forum, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, other members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers to the Governor, Accountant General, Enugu State, Remigius Odoh, Heads of Boards, Agencies and Parastatals, Hon. Barr. Kate Nnamani, BB Naija winner’s ex-House Mates, Niyi Lawal and Emmanuel Umoh, among others.
