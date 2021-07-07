NEWS
COVID-19: Lagos govt clears air on closing down schools
The Lagos State Government has denied closing down any school due to COVID-19 outbreak.
The state’s Ministry of Education confirmed this on Tuesday night.
In a statement its spokesman, Ganiu Lawal, the ministry said it did not order for two private schools in Lekki to be closed.
“The reported closure of two private schools in Lekki did not follow a directive from the Government, as speculated in the media,” the statement read in part.
It added that it “was a decision of the school proprietors to pre-empt the likelihood of further spread of a reported Covid-19 case by a parent at Standard Bearer Secondary School, Lekki.”
Learning at both schools will continue online until further notice.
The Commissioner advised school proprietors to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 preventive measures.
Parents are urged to remain vigilant to ensure that the State Government’s efforts at reducing the negative effect of COVID-19 are not fruitless.
Minister Maryam Katagum discharged from Bauchi hospital
Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment who collapsed at an event in Bauchi on Monday has been discharged from the hospital.
The minister was discharged on Tuesday and has been taken to Abuja, a nurse at the hospital she was admitted said.
Katagum, who was in Bauchi metropolis to launch an empowerment programme slumped while delivering her speech.
She was immediately conveyed by officials to the Trauma Center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention.
However, before she was discharged, the minister was said to have been moved from the trauma center to the amenity ward of the hospital where she spent the night on Monday.
The nurse who chose to remain anonymous said: “The minister was brought here yesterday for medical care. She spent the night here and has been discharged.
“She suffered from exhaustion and was discharged about 9 am because she was stable. She has been taken back to Abuja.”
Northern groups battle southern governors over PIB, Electoral law
The Southern governors’ position on raging national issues, yesterday, raised dust in the polity, eliciting support and criticisms in many quarters.
Rising from a meeting attended by 15 of the 17 state governments in the South on Monday, the governors, among others, insisted on power shift to the South in 2023, and rejected removal of electronic transmission of results from the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
They also agreed to commence open grazing ban on September 1, opposed a three percent share of oil revenue for host communities and 30 percent share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the frontier basins in the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, just passed into law.
While the governors got the backing of southern members of the House of Representatives, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, MBF, and PANDEF, immediate past Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mr. Anthony Sani; and the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, criticized them.
Indeed, the CNG said southern governors could not stampede the North to get the Presidency.
CNG said while the North may not be opposed to the democratic and credible transfer of power to any competent person from any section of the country, the North will not support power moving to the zones of those that are using threats, violence and falsehood as means for political ascendancy.
CNG said specifically, its attention was drawn to “the audacious resolve of the Southern Governors to shield felons, arsonists and mass atrocity perpetrators in their midst by challenging the prerogative of the Federal Government to enforce law and order in all parts of the country and to protect the state and innocent citizens from persons and groups whose conduct constitute grave threats to national security and public safety.”
The Northern Coalition in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, noted “the gang-up against the North in particular, to force a regional shift of the presidency in 2023 by whatever means and tactics, including those that are clearly undemocratic.
“We also note the insistence by the Southern Governors on the retrogressive anti-grazing law that aims to selectively imperial the business of cattle herding and threaten the legitimate presence of pastoral communities in the South, irrespective of whether they are part of a crime committed or not.
“Having made these points clear, the CNG hereby wishes to address specific issues arising from the threats revealed in the communique released by the Southern Governors.
“The desperation of the Southern Governors to shield the assortment of criminals incite who carry out attacks, and wanton destruction of lives and properties of other citizens and national security assets has exposed the level of their complicity in the operations of the armed terror groups in the South.
“Their support for treasonable felony, by the subtle endorsement of the activities of such criminal separatist forces led by the likes of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, by warning the nation’s security agencies against operating in the region without obtaining permission from the governor of the particular state is a matter that must be given the seriousness it deserves.
“On national security and zoning, the CNG categorically affirmed that the North will not be stampeded or blackmailed into taking major decisions around rotating the presidency and shall insist that only a candidate who is competent and able to unite and secure Nigeria should be President in 2023, irrespective of where he or she comes from.
“On anti-grazing law, we emphatically repudiate the insistence on passing of the Anti grazing law by the Southern Governors that potentially jeopardizes the lives and property of pastoral communities in the South and call on the Federal Government to ensure their right to freedom of movement is not impeded by any legislation or obstacle imposed by a state or a community.
“We invite all northerners to note that clearly the pattern drawn from these strategies employed by the Southern Governors and elites are to achieve the results that the events of 1966 failed to realize, namely the destabilization of the country and in particular, bringing the North down on its knees by political and economic incapacitation.”
Dollar Videos: Court fines Ganduje N800k for withdrawing suit against Ja’afar Ja’afar
A Kano State High Court on Tuesday fined Kano governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje N800,000 after he discontinued his defamation suit against an online publication Daily Nigerian.
Ganduje had dragged the publisher Ja’afar Ja’afar to court over a story and videos where he was purportedly seen stuffing foreign currencies in his pocket.
The court, presided over by Justice Suleiman Danmallan, who granted the application to discontinued the case, however, directed the governor to pay N400,000 each to Ja’afar and parent company of the newspaper, both defendants in the suit.
Counsels for both defendants, Ubi Eteng and Muhammad Danazumi had both urged the court to award a total of N400million as cost of discontinuing the suit but Ganduje’s counsel, O.E.B. Offiong (SAN) urged the court to disregard the prayers, noting that since the defendants had informed the court they have filed a counter-claim, issue of cost should be delayed till then.
In the counter-claim filed by Ja’afar, a copy of which was seen by Daily Trust, the publisher asked the court to declare that the governor’s case wass “vexatious, baseless, gold digging and of no substance whatsoever.”
He also seeks the declaration that “the deployment of thugs, political stalwarts and primary school pupils by the plaintiff at the grounds of the Kano State House of Assembly chanting slogans and insults on the person of the defendant is unwarranted, uncalled for, immoral and defamatory.”
He thereafter asked the court to direct the governor “to issue a public apology to the 1st defendant in at least two national daily newspapers for filing a baseless case against the 1st defendant”
He also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the plaintiff either by himself, agents, representative, privies or any person howsoever called from further filing any frivolous against him (Ja’afar) on this subject matter.
The judge has, however, directed that a date would be fixed for hearing of the counter-claim when the parties are ready.
