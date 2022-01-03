NEWS
COVID-19: Governors, other visitors to State House to undergo test
All categories of visitors including state governors to the seat of government in Abuja will henceforth take a rapid COVID-19 test before being allowed to visit the President or any other top government official.
The new regulation for gaining access into the villa was not unconnected with the global spike in the rate of the virus’ infection, especially the Omicron variant, and the recent development in the villa, which saw some officials and aides of the President testing positive for COVID-19.
Last month, a number of close aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, including his Senior Special Assistant on Media Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, tested positive to the virus and had to go on self-isolation for treatment before being tested negative to the infection after a repeat test last week.
Speaking on the new entry regulation, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said yesterday that it would require every visitor to compulsorily take the test free of charge at the entrance gates of the Villa.
He, however, noted that some exceptions had been made for a few leaders coming from outside, though such persons are still encouraged to still take the test for safety reasons.
His words: “Yes, a new regime of Covid-19 regulation has been put in place for all visitors to the Villa, not for Governors alone.
“Every visitor to the Villa, not just those seeing the President, is now required to do a rapid test at the gate.
“The kits are freely issued so no one is required to make payment. This is purely temporary in view of the recent spike in cases, and will be removed any moment the situation abates. It’s a growing practice in government offices in many countries.
“Although some exceptions have been made for a few leaders in government coming from outside the Villa, they too are encouraged to do those tests.”This policy has rightfully been justified following the discovery of Covid positivity in some of those tested since the last few days of the practice”.
88,000 AK-47 rifles, other firearms missing from Nigerian Police custody – Audit Report
A report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) has revealed that over 88,000 AK-47 rifles and other firearms and ammunition in the custody of the Nigerian Police Force are missing or unaccounted for.
The audit reviewed arms movement register, monthly returns of arms and ammunition and ammunition register at the armoury section.
In the number given, 88,078 AK-47 rifles. 3,907 assorted rifles and pistols across different police formations could not be accounted for as of January 2020.
A breakdown of the missing firearms showed that 601 firearms are missing from 15 training institutions; 42 in 23 formations; 1514 missing in 37 police commands; 29 missing in zone 1-12 were not also reported as required by law, with 1,721 firearms are missing in Police Mobile Force (PMF) 1-68.
Records received from force armament unit at the Force Headquarters showed 21 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron, Abuja, did not report a single case of missing firearm, whereas the schedule of missing arms obtained from the same PMF showed a total number of 46 missing arms between year 2000 and February 2019.
“The value of the lost firearms could not be ascertained because no document relating to their cost of acquisition was presented for examination,” the audit report said.
According to the report, 10 contracts totalling N1.136billion were awarded to a single proprietor in the name of different companies.
In the companies’ profiles, the contact phone numbers and email addresses of the three companies were the same.
The three companies did not disclose their relationship in accordance with the fundamental principles of procurement as required by extant regulation, the report stated.
It further said that the sum of N924.985million was paid for 11 contracts involving construction of three units of Gunshot Spotter System, supply of 50 units of Ballistic Roller Trolley and 20 units of Ballistic Mobile Surveillance House in some selected Commands and Formations. Final payments were made in March 2019 without evidence of execution. Documents such as end user certificate, store receipt voucher (SRV), store issue voucher (SIV), job completion certificate were not presented for audit examination.
According to the document, the items claimed to have been constructed/supplied at the Force Headquarters, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) unit and (PMF unit as specified in the award letters revealed that the contracts had not been executed by the time of physical verification of the purported items in June 2020.
Consequently, the auditor-general’s office asked the police force to explain why contracts were awarded to companies owned by same persons.
Former NRC presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa is dead
The former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa is dead.
A source close to the family confirmed that the Elder Statesman died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.
Tofa contested alongside his opponent, Social Democratic Party, SDP Presidential candidate, late Chief Mashood Abiola in the election which was annulled by the former Nigeria Military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.
Bandits release two more Baptist students
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, has disclosed that two of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna have been released by the bandits.
Rev. Hayab, however, confirmed that 120 of the 121 abducted students of the school had been released so far, the remaining one with the kidnappers.
According to him, one of the students was released on December 28, last year, while one of the students was released on January 1, this year.
Hayab remarked that “with the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits.”
Recall that in the early hours of July 5, last year, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.
