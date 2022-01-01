NEWS
COVID-19: 6,500 inbound passengers on the loose, Lagos raises alarm
As many as 6,500 passengers from outside Nigeria are believed to have avoided or evaded compliance with measures designed to protect the community from the fourth wave of COVID-19 otherwise known as Omicron variant, the Lagos State Government said yesterday.
But Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi said government had started communicating with the affected people.
Abayomi, in a statement in Lagos, said government was “determined to halt the alarming trend of defaulters whose actions were responsible for previous waves of the pandemic in Lagos State.”
He said accordingly, “we have commenced communicating with 6,500 inbound passengers who are suspected of not being compliant with our guidelines established to protect the community, lives and our economy.
“Short message service (SMS) have been dispatched to suspected defaulters in the month of December. A dedicated customer care line and personnel was also deployed to call these suspected defaulters.
”We have also created a dedicated email address to reach defaulters. Subsequently, about 1,000 emails and over 2,000 calls have been received from suspected defaulting passengers.
“To date, 432 suspected defaulters have been cleared after investigation, and 81 confirmed defaulters have been sanctioned and fined by the mobile courts, and the process continues until we clear the backlog.”
He said the fourth wave of COVID-19 “started as expected around the beginning of December, coinciding with the influx of inbound travelers into Lagos, some of whom we have established were carrying the Omicron variant.
“There was a significant increase in case positivity from 1% on the 1st of December to 29% as at 21st of December 2021 as the highly infectious variant started spreading quickly in community with a steep unrelenting upward projection.
“Lagos State has recognised a typical pattern that triggered all our preceding three waves. This pattern is related to three things:
*Seasons when there is increased movement of inbound travelers into Lagos such as Christmas and summer vacation.
*Ongoing waves in Europe, America and South Africa where most of travelers into Lagos emanate from,
*Non-compliance with Lagos State and Federal COVID guidelines.
“In particular, Lagos State has noticed that failure of airline passengers to observe the mandatory post arrival testing and isolation always results in importation of variants which then start spreading in community and was the trigger of all preceding three waves to date.”
Abayomi warned that “disregarding the testing and isolation guidelines inevitably introduces new variants of COVID-19 and constitute a state and national public health and security threat which will sabotage all efforts to mitigate and reduce the impact of the fourth wave on citizens and the economy of the state and country.”
Government, he said, has “started submitting the names of those that do not respond to the SMS or Emails to the Presidential Steering Committee for the deactivation of their passports for a period of one year.”
He advised residents, particularly inbound passengers coming into Lagos and Nigeria, to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines including isolation, testing and vaccination guidelines to support the government in sustaining the flattening of the fourth wave of infection in the state.
NEWS
Lagos APC Exco member rejects Oshodi LG Chairman New Year rice gift (VIDEO)
An executive member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon Isreal Akiode has rejected a 5kg bag of rice New Year gift from the Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede (Kendoo).
Akiode represents the Special Physically Challenged in the Lagos APC exco.
It was gathered that Akiode’s decision to reject the rice follows the aftermath of the grievances that trailed the result of the party congress in the local government.
It was learnt that the Chairman had already excluded Akiode’s name from the list of party stakeholders to be given Christmas and New Year gifts.
However, one of the Chairman’s boys, who was distributing the packages to other members of the public met Akiode with some of his friends at a Baba Ijebu bet shop in Mafoluku and decided to give him a bag of rice.
Akiode politely rejected the gift.
A member of kitchen cabinet of the Chairman , who prefers to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said Akiode has the right to either accept or reject the gift.
He told NewsDay that there were several people on ground itching to receive gift from the Chairman with joy and gratitude.
Oloyede and Akiode had been locked in a political tussle over the control of the party in the local government.
Akiode, who is from Oshodi, was believed to have worked against the choice of Oloyede for the LGA chairmanship.
While Oloyede, who has the support of the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) annointed Saheed Animashaun to be the Chairman of the party in the local government, Akiode with the support of a former exco member, Pastor Wale Ariyibi supported Wale Adelana.
ALSO READ: MC Oluomo, Oshodi LG chairman allegedly orders thugs to beat Lagos APC Exco members (PHOTOS& VIDEO)
After so much bickering and politicking, the party’s leadership at the state level was said to have settled for Adelana as the new Chairman of the party in Oshodi.
The decision did not go down well with MC Oluomo and Oloyede.
Both Akiode and Ariyibi were attacked and beaten at the venue of the State congress in October last year.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
NEWS
FCT Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello yesterday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Bello said on his Facebook wall.
He added: “After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021.
“After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning, My result came out positive this morning.
“Currently doing fine with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.”
He hailed ”all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.
“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.”
NEWS
Buhari to Nigerians: Expect more jobs in 2022
New jobs are on the way for Nigerians in the new year, according to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The President, in his New Year message, said his administration would deploy ICT (Information and Communications Technology) platforms for the purpose of job creation and also ensure the diversification of the economy to support other emerging sectors.
Buhari hailed Nigerians for their resilience in facing “significant challenges that occurred as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to restore the global economy and social order.”
On the security challenge, he promised that government would not relent in tackling the problem citing the “number of insurgents and bandits who have willingly surrendered to our security forces and continue to do so through various channels and the Safe Corridor created for that purpose.”
“The persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country may have threatened to unravel the incremental gains achieved in the real sectors of the economy and in the administration’s overall objective to position the nation on the irreversible trajectory of sustainable growth and progress, but I assure you that we will remain resolute in our commitments and shall continue to press ahead with our programmes and plans,” he said.
He added: “The path to nationhood is often fraught with unpredictable difficulties and challenges, and most tried and tested nations have often prevailed through dogged determination, resilience, concerted commitment to unity and the conviction that the whole of the nation, standing together against all odds, is by far greater and would ultimately be more prosperous and viable than the sum of its distinguishable parts.
“Government, however, realises that victory on the battlefield is just one aspect of sustainable victory. We know that to fully win this war, we must also win the peace and real security lies in winning the hearts and minds of the affected citizens.
“To this end, working with our international partners and neighbouring countries, we would be deploying multi-faceted solutions that will be targeted at addressing human security at the grassroots, before it leads to insecurity.”
On the economy, Buhari said the 4.03% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2021 is indicative of the recovery being recorded in the economy and the confidence that is being shown through the policies the government has put in place after the outbreak of the pandemic.
“We may also recall that this recent growth is closely followed by the 5.1% (year on year) growth in real terms recorded by Nigeria in Quarter 2 of 2021. This growth was one of the best recorded by any nation across Sub-Saharan Africa. The 5.1% growth at that time was and remains the highest growth recorded by the Nigerian economy since 2014,” he said.
“Despite the challenges we have faced as a nation, the good news is that we have so far recorded four consecutive quarters of growth after the negative growth rates recorded in Quarter 2 and Quarter 3 of 2020 due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
We shouldn’t lose faith in Nigeria, democracy, says Lawan
In a similar new year message, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said Nigerians should not lose faith in the country and its democratic institutions.
“The current challenges will be overcome and become mere footnotes in our glorious national history,” he said
Describing 2021 as a challenging year for people all over the world, the Senate President said: “It is praiseworthy that beyond the challenges, we can see the rays of a bright future from the new year.
“As your elected representatives, our new year pledge is to continue to pursue our common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country.
“We promise to continue to discharge this responsibility without fear or malice, confident that by working in harmony, Nigerians will build the great country that is their abiding dream and manifest destiny.”
Latest News
- “I’M NOT HAPPY!” Ronaldo makes New Year vow as he admits no-one at Man Utd is satisfied with performances
- Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea after positive Covid test
- MC Oluomo leads prayers for Tinubu’s presidential ambition
- Lagos APC Exco member rejects Oshodi LG Chairman New Year rice gift (VIDEO)
- FCT Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Trending
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Lagos APC Exco member rejects Oshodi LG Chairman New Year rice gift (VIDEO)
-
NEWS2 days ago
SAD! Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses twin sister one month after wife’s death
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola celebrate birthdays
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Romelu Lukaku hits out at Thomas Tuchel over current Chelsea situation
-
CELEBRITIES13 hours ago
Portable in tears as Lagos big boy gifts him brand new Range Rover and cash (Video)
-
CELEBRITIES13 hours ago
Reality star, Tacha slams Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay for questioning Nigerian artistes’ love life
-
NEWS2 days ago
US Consulate awards $1.02m to Nigerian civic organiations
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Squats that are good for your bum