Cousin Of Nigerian Ambassador To Kenya Detains, Starves Wife For One Year In Yobe, Family Demands Justice

A middle-aged woman, Sadiya who is married to one Ibrahim Yunusa Bature, has been rescued by her mother after her husband detained her in his house for one year without food.

Sadiya, who resides in Nguru town in Yobe State, northeastern Nigeria, is a mother of four children and an indigene of Kano State.

According to her mother, Hadiza who rescued her last Sunday, Sadiya was denied access to food by her husband, Ibrahim who alleged that giving her food will allow the devil to take over her life.

He only provided her with Kunu (a local drink), which she relied on to survive, it was learnt. Ibrahim also prevented people from gaining access to her room.

The mother revealed that she travelled to Nguru from Kano to see her daughter when she felt uncomfortable after hearing the sound of her voice on the phone, but was shocked to meet her in a near-death situation.

Hadiya said her daughter cannot even walk due to hunger and other ailments.

Sadiya was rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano by her mother where she is currently receiving treatment.

Her husband, Ibrahim, a cousin of former Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Yusuf Maihaja and Nigerian Ambassador to Kenya, Yusuf Yunusa has abandoned the victim to her fate, Hadiza said.

Her mother, Hadiza who is with the victim at AKTH is calling for the arrest and prosecution of the husband who, according to her, has ruined the life of her daughter.

She also called on Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to intervene in the matter.