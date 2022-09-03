CELEBRITIES
Courtney Stodden slams Bethenny Frankel after Kardashian jabs
Courtney Stodden had a hard time stomaching Bethenny Frankel’s recent comments about the Kardashians presenting “distorted” beauty ideals, as they couldn’t help but think back to how the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum treated them during an interview in 2013.
“How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women when you made me feel so mocked on your show when I was 19?” wrote Stodden, now 28, on Instagram Friday. “I canceled all my other interviews in nyc and immediately returned back to LA crying my eyes out.”
Stodden as since spoken to Page Six about the post and her experience with Frankel, telling us, “It honestly doesn’t make me feel great to re-live such a traumatic moment, but I wanted to point out the double standard of which she lives by.
“I would never invite a guest onto my tv show just to make a mockery of them — especially a 19 year old,” they continued. “The way you treat someone sticks with them. Words matter. I was a very impressionable girl who was screaming inside for love, while she clawed at me and allowed her guests to point and laugh at me.”
At the time, the model was three years into a tumultuous marriage with Doug Hutchison, someone they’ve since characterized as a “predator.”
Frankel took jabs at her guest’s appearance that, from the teen’s perspective, didn’t feel just skin-deep.
“You said earlier that you want to go back to being a 19-year-old … You come in looking like you could be at a strip club,” Frankel said. “You look very promiscuous, and you look like the next move should be to do a porn video … if this is the way you’re marketing yourself.”
Stodden believes the host’s comments were not only harmful, but hypocritical.
“As I sat there, she judged me for my hair and clothes, when her dress was about the same length as mine,” they tell us. “Her makeup was done. Her hair was done. She chose to belittle someone for ratings. For advertising for her show. To potentially advance her career as a tv talk show host.
“If she insinuated the Kardashians aren’t role models for young women, would she say her behavior is the example of a role model? You ask if I’m healed… mostly yes. But hearing/reading about her comments definitely struck a cord. It clearly opened a wound I’ve had to tend to through the years.”
While Stodden is not looking for an apology, they would like “acknowledgment and change” from Frankel, “so others don’t have to experience the things I have so publicly.”
“What if an older woman spoke to her kid that way for whatever misogynistic reason? Women should always support women,” they told us. “I’m so sick of females hurting other females, and at great lengths. It’s not ok. Usually when someone hurts someone else, it means they are the ones hurting inside.”
And for others who’ve been shamed for their appearance, Stodden has a simple message.
“You are enough. Your clothes do not define you or your worth – no matter what you are wearing!”
Rudy Giuliani parties at Times Square pub despite legal woes
Never mind jail time. It’s party time.
Fresh off facing a special grand jury in Atlanta that is looking into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, Rudy Giuliani hit da club for a birthday party.
The disgraced former mayor was spotted last week at Times Square Bar Halswell Green’s for the birthday party of Lauren Conlin, a veteran radio broadcaster who also hosts podcast “Lauren Interviews” and “Millennials Revealed.”
A source tells us Trump’s former lawyer was with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, while listening to house band, Big Woozy.
“People were actually excited about him,” says a gobsmacked onlooker. “It was a little jarring. There was kind of a commotion when he arrived and then once someone asked him for a picture, a whole load of people wanted a picture. I think it probably felt like the old days for him.”
Another source tells us that someone even told him he should run for office again.
Giuliani has been on a seemingly bottomless downward spiral the last few years, not that it seems to be bothering him at all. A source notes he was even dancing at the event.
In August, Giuliani’s ex-wife Judith sued him, alleging he owes her more than a quarter of a million dollars according to the terms of their divorce agreement. Judith’s attorney Dror Bikel claimed in court papers that Rudy could be held in contempt of court for allegedly skipping out on the payment.
“[His] failure to appear in court may result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court,” the papers say.
Giuliani’s law license has been suspended in both New York and the District of Columbia. He also faces ethics charges from the DC bar over allegedly false election claims, and Dominion Voting Systems — which provided voting machines for the 2020 election, which he claims was rigged — has sued him for $1.3 billion.
Last year, federal agents raided his home and office as part of an investigation into whether he asked Ukraine officials to help unearth information on Hunter Biden.
He also recently claimed that a ShopRite employee attacked him, but in security cam footage of the incident, it looked more like a hearty pat on the back.
Spencer Pratt, Bethenny Frankel call Lisa Kudrow ‘the worst human’
Watch out, Candace Cameron Bure; Lisa Kudrow is coming for your title.
One month after JoJo Siwa posted a viral TikTok in which she called the “Full House” star “the rudest celebrity [she’d] ever met,” Spencer Pratt followed suit by putting Kudrow on blast.
“Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from ‘Friends,’” the “Hills” star, 39 said in a similar-style video Friday afternoon after being prompted the same question.
“Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with,” he added of the “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” star, 59. “By far.”
Ever-vocal Bethenny Frankel agreed with Pratt, commenting on his post, “That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also.”
replied to the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, “💯.”
Many fans refused to believe that Kudrow could be unkind to anyone, with several begging the “Pratt Daddy” podcast host to spill “the story behind this.”
“If this hit million plus views i will think about telling the story,” Pratt promised.
Though Frankel, 51, did not divulge more information about her experience with the actress, she certainly didn’t mince words when criticizing the Kardashian-Jenner clan earlier this week.
The Skinnygirl founder called Kim, Kylie and their mega-famous sisters “irresponsible” and “reckless” for their “destructive” Photoshop use.
Frankel feels women — especially fellow moms — “can’t compete” with the incredibly high standards the Hulu stars have set.
“The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal,” she explained. “It’s not inspirational, it’s not aspirational. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s a serious thing.”
As for Siwa, Bure has since apologized for snubbing the then-preteen dancer at the premiere of “Fuller House.”
Reps for Kudrow, Pratt and Frankel did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Kandi ends friendship with Marlo
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora says Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton’s friendship is over — even after they briefly made up over a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
“Marlo gave Kandi some Kentucky Fried Chicken,” Sidora, 37, tells Page Six, recalling the women’s reconciliation at a Jamaica airport that recently aired on the Bravo reality show.
“I think for the moment, it was like, ‘OK, all is well. Thank you for this chicken.’ But in the long term, there’s not real resolve there because you can’t say certain things and just try to apologize and it goes away.”
Hampton, 46, has repeatedly attacked Burruss, also 46, throughout this season, criticizing her marriage to Todd Tucker and even calling her a “ho” who “f–ked everybody for free.” Burruss previously told Page Six that she and Hampton get into an “explosive” fight on this season of “Atlanta.” Though they patched things up after production wrapped — seemingly with the help of fast food — the two began feuding again off-camera.
In June, Hampton slammed Burruss on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast for her frequent talk of sex on “RHOA.” She also accused the Bedroom Kandi creator of not doing enough for the black community.
“Do some s–t for the black culture. We got enough babies and diseases out here. We don’t need no s–t else about sex, Kandi,” she told King.
In a subsequent interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Burruss explained that she was “tired of” Hampton’s “bulls—t.”
“She gets on my motherf—king nerves,” the “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer said. “I have been doing way more for the community than all of them. I don’t mind saying it … I put all my businesses in black communities so I can bring more jobs to our community. What’s she doing?”
Sidora teases to Page Six that Hampton said, “sorry, sorry, sorry,” while taping the upcoming “RHOA” reunion — but Burruss wasn’t ready to accept her apologies.
“I feel like Kandi has to stand her ground so Marlo knows you can’t just come across that boundary. That line is set for a reason,” the Drop It With Drew founder says. “And I’m the same way. Once you cross certain boundaries, we’re no longer friends.”
Sidora and Hampton faced conflict of their own during the cast’s Jamaican getaway. Hampton — triggered by her upbringing in the foster care system — slammed Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman, for reversing his plans to adopt Sidoria’s 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
Unlike Burruss, Sidora was able to forgive Hampton — but only after dissecting their blowup in a separate discussion.
“Marlo and I are cool. I feel like I do see Marlo for who she is and I think when we were in Jamaica having that extremely vulnerable conversation, it put things in perspective for me and Marlo,” she explains.
“I don’t agree with how she attacks people … I do feel like Marlo has a lot of work to do and a lot of repairing to do before people can openly trust her and embrace her fully.”
Sidora believes Hampton — who finally scored a full-time role on “Atlanta” during Season 14 — exhibited behavior that was “a little extra” in order to keep her peach.
“It was just very driven by the peach. At some point, you gotta just be Marlo Hampton and let us see who that is for us to build real relationships. And I think she learned her lesson. I really do,” the “Step Up” actress says.
“She’s reflecting. And I’m like, ‘We just need to see a better version of you next year, please. Can the real Marlo show up?’”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
