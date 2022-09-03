Courtney Stodden slams Bethenny Frankel after Kardashian jabs

Courtney Stodden had a hard time stomaching Bethenny Frankel’s recent comments about the Kardashians presenting “distorted” beauty ideals, as they couldn’t help but think back to how the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum treated them during an interview in 2013.

“How are you @bethennyfrankel for girls/women when you made me feel so mocked on your show when I was 19?” wrote Stodden, now 28, on Instagram Friday. “I canceled all my other interviews in nyc and immediately returned back to LA crying my eyes out.”

Stodden as since spoken to Page Six about the post and her experience with Frankel, telling us, “It honestly doesn’t make me feel great to re-live such a traumatic moment, but I wanted to point out the double standard of which she lives by.

“I would never invite a guest onto my tv show just to make a mockery of them — especially a 19 year old,” they continued. “The way you treat someone sticks with them. Words matter. I was a very impressionable girl who was screaming inside for love, while she clawed at me and allowed her guests to point and laugh at me.”

At the time, the model was three years into a tumultuous marriage with Doug Hutchison, someone they’ve since characterized as a “predator.”

Frankel took jabs at her guest’s appearance that, from the teen’s perspective, didn’t feel just skin-deep.

“You said earlier that you want to go back to being a 19-year-old … You come in looking like you could be at a strip club,” Frankel said. “You look very promiscuous, and you look like the next move should be to do a porn video … if this is the way you’re marketing yourself.”

Stodden believes the host’s comments were not only harmful, but hypocritical.

“As I sat there, she judged me for my hair and clothes, when her dress was about the same length as mine,” they tell us. “Her makeup was done. Her hair was done. She chose to belittle someone for ratings. For advertising for her show. To potentially advance her career as a tv talk show host.

“If she insinuated the Kardashians aren’t role models for young women, would she say her behavior is the example of a role model? You ask if I’m healed… mostly yes. But hearing/reading about her comments definitely struck a cord. It clearly opened a wound I’ve had to tend to through the years.”

While Stodden is not looking for an apology, they would like “acknowledgment and change” from Frankel, “so others don’t have to experience the things I have so publicly.”

“What if an older woman spoke to her kid that way for whatever misogynistic reason? Women should always support women,” they told us. “I’m so sick of females hurting other females, and at great lengths. It’s not ok. Usually when someone hurts someone else, it means they are the ones hurting inside.”

And for others who’ve been shamed for their appearance, Stodden has a simple message.

“You are enough. Your clothes do not define you or your worth – no matter what you are wearing!”