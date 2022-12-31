Courtney Love continues to go after Brad Pitt

Courtney Love continues to berate Brad Pitt after she claimed that she was fired from “Fight Club” for refusing to let the actor make a movie about her late husband, Kurt Cobain.

Earlier this week she claimed on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, that she was cast in the key role of Marla Singer in the 1999 classic — but was booted after Pitt and director Gus Van Sant unsuccessfully pitched her on doing a movie about the Nirvana rocker.

“I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt,” Love said. “I went nuclear.” She claims said, “If you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

A source told Variety Love that auditioned, but wasn’t cast. “You cannot be fired for a job you didn’t get,” they said.

Then on Friday the infamous musician double down, posting on Instagram, “Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power.”

“I lost my shit on them and by 7PM I was fired,” she says.

(Van Sant eventually made biopic “Last Days” with Michael Pitt as Cobain.)

Apparently responding to the denial published in Variety, Love said: “Every word of this is factual.”

She also said the matter didn’t end after the “Fight Club” incident. “Brad kept stalking me about Kurt,” she claimed, adding that they had a Zoom meeting in 2020 about Pitt producing a Cobain film through his Plan B productions.

Courtney Love took to Instagram to double down on her story and add details.

Love, who explains she took the meeting because she is “in recovery,” says that she told him “no” again but that, “I was not heard. I was ignored.”

She says she finally told the story on Maron’s podcast because, she “felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt unless I said it in public.”

The Hole frontwoman insists she isn’t trying to start a fight with the “Ad Astra” actor.

“I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me,” she writes. “I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. C’mon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly.”

Love also says that she enjoys “him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer.”

She added, “If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem.”

Love and Cobain were married in 1992 till the time of his death in 1994