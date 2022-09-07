CELEBRITIES
Courteney Cox mocks Kanye West after he says ‘Friends’ is ‘not funny’
Courteney Cox wasted no time clapping back at Kanye West’s recent critique of “Friends.”
The actress, who starred as Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, was taken aback by the rapper’s now-deleted comment on Instagram in which he said the show was “not funny.”
West, 45, set the record straight on some of his past tweets, admitting he didn’t write many of them. One of the tweets in question was about “Friends” not being funny.
Though he claimed he didn’t write it, the rapper said he “wishes” he did.
Rushing to social media, the 58-year-old actress, posted a reaction video to the controversial hitmaker’s hot take.
With West’s “Heartless” track playing in the background, the actress showed her 12 million Instagram followers West’s comment, before turning the song off and walking away.
Spelling Kanye’s name wrong in her caption, she wrote, “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny.”
After taking some time off, the rapper slowly returned to Instagram last week to discuss his business ventures.
Things quickly took a turn when he began discussing his family — and his “addiction” to porn.
“Don’t let Kris [Jenner] make you do playboy like she made [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do,” West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”
In another post, West called out the Kardashian’s “c–m doners [sic]“ — aka Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson – who were romantically involved and had kids with Kim’s sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, respectively.
The “Gold Digger” rapper also posted what appeared to be a text Kim sent from her mom, Kris Jenner, begging him to “stop” his Instagram rants that stress her “to no end.”
West has since deleted most of those Instagram posts but has continued to grill companies like Adidas and Gap.
Diddy vows to boycott Adidas after Ye’s feud with the brand
Diddy and Swizz Beatz have joined the fight with Kanye West against Adidas.
The “Donda” rapper, 45, has been in a public feud with Adidas and Gap — two companies he had previously signed agreements with to carry his Yeezy brand — accusing them of leaving him out of meetings regarding his products and stealing his designs.
Following Ye’s public shaming of the brands, Diddy, 52, and rapper/music producer Swizz Beatz, 43, have taken to their social media platforms to show their support of West.
In a text message screenshot posted separately on both Diddy and West’s Instagram accounts, Diddy told the “Gold Digger” artist, “please can [sic] send me something I could post in support of you! I never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don’t make you right!!!!”
West — legally known as Ye — replied, “Praise God Love you.”
Another slide on the post revealed a product shot of the Yeezy-like shoes released by Adidas with a red “x” over the photo.
Music producer and rapper Swizz Beatz also shared his support of West, posting the ex’d out shoes with a caption reading, “I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also!”
“This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !!” he continued.
The “Money In The Bank” rapper finished by saying, “We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!”
West’s Instagram has served as a digital warzone on the companies, with the rapper-turned-fashion designer posting headshots of board members and CEOs of Adidas.
“To the creative director of adidas Alasdhair Willis I’ve done songs with your father in law [sic] How can you watch adidas do what they’ve done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet with me or call me? Why did I have to do this in public?” West wrote.
Seven hours later, the rapper took to Instagram again, this time addressing his fans.
“Please take down any meme of Alasdhair [Willis]. I believe this is a good guy and he will actually call me and actually help.”
“Let’s see if we can speak to him first [sic] Me and Paul McCartney have made a lot of great music I’m cool with the family :).”
This isn’t West’s first tiff with the athletic brand.
The “The Life of Pablo” artist — who originally launched his first Yeezy collection under the Adidas name in 2015 — has shared his discontent with the brand in previous months as well.
In June, the celebrity rapper swiftly posted, and deleted, a photo on Instagram accusing Adidas of ripping off his designs with their release of Adilette 22 slide sandals.
In a direct message to Complex Magazine on Instagram, Ye said, “adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval then went and brought back older styles without my approval.”
He went on to say that the brand went behind West’s back in hiring, styles and material approaches, as well as the decision of hiring a GM of Yeezy.
The rocky relationship with Adidas is set to end in 2026 per his contract with the brand.
West’s reps did not immediately respond for comment
Tori Spelling, mom Candy pictured together for first time in 5 years
After years of feuding, it appears Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, have finally patched up their relationship.
The mother-daughter duo – who have not been photographed together publicly for five years – were snapped on a Malibu beach on Monday, seemingly enjoying each other’s company.
They were joined by Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg and his boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, 49, rocked a beige lace bikini top with high-waisted black trousers while her mother, 76, wore a black and white maxi dress with a matching hat and silver jewelry.
They strolled the beach until finding a spot to stop and set up chairs just a short distance from the ocean’s waves.
In several of the snaps, Tori could be seen sitting on the sand and looking up dotingly at her mother as they chit-chatted.
Meanwhile, photogs caught a smiling McDermott entertaining their 5-year-old son, Beau.
The peaceful outing follows years of tension between Tori and Candy, as they became estranged shortly after the death of Candy’s husband and Tori’s father, Aaron Spelling. The late legendary TV exec left Tori with an $800,000 inheritance out of his estimated $500 million fortune.
Tori also once claimed that Candy never notified her of her father’s 2006 passing. For her part, Candy alleged that she asked Tori to come home when Aaron was near death – but didn’t because she was filming a movie in Toronto with McDermott.
Candy told People in 2009 that she and Tori weren’t speaking at the time and that she barely had a relationship with her grandchildren. She claimed their estrangement is what prompted her to sell the $150 million Spelling mansion the family had previously occupied since 1991.
“If I had any hope that I would have a relationship with my grandchildren I would never sell this house. I’ve fantasized for years about a wonderful playhouse on the grounds for children.”
She sold the home in 2011 and moved into a $47 million condo.
It seems, however, that their past problems have been resolved, with Tori first speaking on their reconciliation briefly during a 2019 visit to “Watch What Happens Live.”
“What’s your current relationship like with your mom, Candy?” host Andy Cohen asked, to which she responded, “It’s good, really good right now.”
She went on to add that her children now love to visit their grandmother’s luxe apartment, deemed by Candy as “the manor in the sky.”
“My kids, the first time they saw it, they were like, ‘Grandma lives in a hotel!’”
Barron Hilton and wife Tessa welcome their second child
Barron Hilton, 32, and his wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, welcomed their second child, Caspian, on Sunday.
“We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton,” the couple said in a statement to People. “Milou is so excited to be a big sister!”
The pair, who waited until the baby was born to find out the sex, say their son’s unique name signifies strength and expansion.
The son of hotel tycoons Richard and Kathy Hilton and Tessa, 28, announced they were expecting back in February, saying the pregnancy “wasn’t planned” but they “realized that the best things in life never are.”
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Milou Alizée, in March 2020.
“The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly two and a half years apart,” they told the outlet.
Tessa announced the birth of their first child on Instagram and later revealed the special significance of their daughter’s moniker.
“We found the name Milou from where we met — Pointe Milou in St. Barts. We thought it was only fitting,” the couple told People at the time.
They previously revealed that they also conceived their daughter in St. Barts — where they tied the knot in 2018.
“Her middle name, Alizée, means ‘trade winds’ in French. The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island.”
The Hilton heir popped the question to von Walderdorff in 2017 while the pair took a stroll through Central Park in New York City.
