Courteney Cox mocks Kanye West after he says ‘Friends’ is ‘not funny’

Diddy and Swizz Beatz have joined the fight with Kanye West against Adidas.

The “Donda” rapper, 45, has been in a public feud with Adidas and Gap — two companies he had previously signed agreements with to carry his Yeezy brand — accusing them of leaving him out of meetings regarding his products and stealing his designs.

Following Ye’s public shaming of the brands, Diddy, 52, and rapper/music producer Swizz Beatz, 43, have taken to their social media platforms to show their support of West.

In a text message screenshot posted separately on both Diddy and West’s Instagram accounts, Diddy told the “Gold Digger” artist, “please can [sic] send me something I could post in support of you! I never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don’t make you right!!!!”

West — legally known as Ye — replied, “Praise God Love you.”

Another slide on the post revealed a product shot of the Yeezy-like shoes released by Adidas with a red “x” over the photo.

Music producer and rapper Swizz Beatz also shared his support of West, posting the ex’d out shoes with a caption reading, “I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also!”





“This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !!” he continued.

The “Money In The Bank” rapper finished by saying, “We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!”

West’s Instagram has served as a digital warzone on the companies, with the rapper-turned-fashion designer posting headshots of board members and CEOs of Adidas.





West continued posting about Adidas into the day Tuesday, sharing an image of the clothing brand’s chief creative director Alasdhair Willis, who is married to the daughter of Beatles musician Paul McCartney.

“To the creative director of adidas Alasdhair Willis I’ve done songs with your father in law [sic] How can you watch adidas do what they’ve done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet with me or call me? Why did I have to do this in public?” West wrote.

Seven hours later, the rapper took to Instagram again, this time addressing his fans.

“Please take down any meme of Alasdhair [Willis]. I believe this is a good guy and he will actually call me and actually help.”





The rapper made a remark about the Adidas brand’s CCO’s marital connection in the caption as well.

“Let’s see if we can speak to him first [sic] Me and Paul McCartney have made a lot of great music I’m cool with the family :).”

This isn’t West’s first tiff with the athletic brand.

The “The Life of Pablo” artist — who originally launched his first Yeezy collection under the Adidas name in 2015 — has shared his discontent with the brand in previous months as well.

In June, the celebrity rapper swiftly posted, and deleted, a photo on Instagram accusing Adidas of ripping off his designs with their release of Adilette 22 slide sandals.

In a direct message to Complex Magazine on Instagram, Ye said, “adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval then went and brought back older styles without my approval.”

He went on to say that the brand went behind West’s back in hiring, styles and material approaches, as well as the decision of hiring a GM of Yeezy.

The rocky relationship with Adidas is set to end in 2026 per his contract with the brand.

West’s reps did not immediately respond for comment