NEWS
Court strikes out DSS suit seeking further detention of Igboho’s aides
Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a motion filed by the Department of State Service, DSS, seeking further detention of four out of the 12 aides of Yoruba secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho.
The motion was thrown out by the Judge on Tuesday following its dramatic withdrawal by counsel to the DSS, Mr Idowu Awo.
At the resumption of the matter, when the motion was to be heard, DSS lawyer stunned the court when he announced his decision not to go ahead with the matter.
Rather than going ahead with the motion, the counsel informed the court that he had filed a notice of appeal against the bail granted to the four out of the 12 detainees and that he would prefer to pursue the appeal at the Court of Appeal.
Justice Egwuatu subsequently struck out the motion following the no objection by the detainee’s lawyer, Mr Sunday Adebayo.
Details later…
NEWS
Kebbi Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy
The Kebbi State Speaker of House of Assembly Honourable Sama, Ilah Abdulmuminu Kamba and his Deputy Muhammad Buhari Alieru has been impeached by a two-third majority on Tuesday.
In a letter signed and made available by the clerk to the house, Usman Ahmad Bunza, to journalist said the two house leaders were found to have committed impeachable offence hence, the reason to relieve them of their post with immediate effect.
Bunza also announced their replacement are Muhammad Abubakar Lolo as the new speaker while Honourable Usman Ankwai Zuru as his deputy.
Meanwhile, the security situation at the state assembly was fine as armed policemen were seen at the entrance in case of any breakdown of law and order and the inside too is calm but the impeached leaders could not be reached for comments.
NEWS
2023: PDP’ll take over power from Buhari, APC – Atiku
Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the party would return to power in 2023.
Atiku said PDP would be strengthened to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2023.
He made the declaration during his visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.
The former presidential candidate disclosed that the meeting with Obaseki “centred on governance, current issues in the country and how to strengthen” the former ruling party ahead of 2023.
On his part, Obaseki commended Atiku for his leadership and support during the last election in the state.
He said: “I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me when we joined the party.
“We had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.”
NEWS
Passengers stranded as hoodlums block Lagos highway
Passengers are stranded at Cele Bus Stop on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway following a protest against the Lagos State Taskforce by road transport workers, including thugs wielding machetes and knives.
The protesters have set up bonfires on the expressway, inward Oshodi and are preventing commercial vehicles and motorcyclists on both side of the expressway from operating.
According to them, taskforce officials routinely and indiscriminately seize their vehicles for which they allegedly pay huge sums before they are released.
