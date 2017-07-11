Court stops NJC from investigating Justice Ademola

AFederal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the National Judicial Council, NJC, from going ahead to investigate a petition filed by one Jenkins Duve Giane against a judge of the court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola on ground that the said petition had been withdrawn.

Justice John Tsoho gave the order while delivering judgement in an application for judicial review filed by Justice Ademola against the NJC and members of the panel set up to investigate him.

Justice Ademola is one of the judges recently recalled by the NJC.

He had alongside his wife, Olubowale and family lawyer, Joe Agi, SAN, stood corruption trial before an Abuja High Court, but were later discharged and acquitted.

Listed in the suit alongside NJC as respondents are the three members of the panel; Justice U.F Abdullahi, Justice B.A Adejumo and Mrs Rakiya Sarki Ibrahim.

The Judicial Officer in his application prayed the court to declare that pursuant to the provisions of Section 36(5) and (6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the complainant having withdrawn his petition vide his letter dated July 27, 2016, the applicant cannot be made to prove his innocence over any allegation arising out or in connection with the subject matter.

He also sought a declaration that the insistence of the respondents that the applicant has to prove his innocence over an allegation arising out of or in connection with the withdrawn petition is contrary to the provisions of Section 36(5) and (6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and therefore unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful.